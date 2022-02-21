Tennants spring sale will feature art from private estates

The sale comprises the contents of The Laithes, Penrith, from the Estate of Ian Stephenson, property removed from a private house, to be sold on behalf of the 7th Earl of Durham, and the selected contents of a private house, at St Judes, Isle of Man.

Highlights from the estates include “The Fortune Teller” by William Powell Frith (1819-1909) at an estimate of £7,000-10,000 plus buyer’s premium, “Cordelia” by Thomas Francis Dicksee (1819-1895) with an estimate or £7,000-10,000, and “Autumn” by John Roddam Spencer Stanhope (1829-1908), estimated at £5,000-8,000.

From other vendors in the sale come such highlights as “Pilgrims Hall, Essex” by Rex John Whistler (1905- 1944) with an estimate of £5,000-7,000. The picture was commissioned in 1936 by J.F.N. Lawrence, whose family lived at the Essex house between 1913 and 1968, and it has passed by descent in the same family.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to accompanying documents, Whistler “a pale, dark-haired young man, friendly but evidently shy” captured the house in preparatory drawings on a cold June day. However, he filled the finished picture with warmth and golden light. Whistler was a key figure amongst the Bright Young Things and British high society between the wars. Known for his insightful portraits and playful murals, he was killed at the age of 39 in the Second World War.

An interesting collection of 18th century Italian and Continental pictures consigned from a private collection in Scotland are also on offer in the sale. Highlights include ‘Figures at Classical ruins with an extensive river landscape beyond’ by the circle of Adriaen van Diest (1655-1704) (estimate: £3,000-5,000), ‘Figures before a port at sunset’ by the Circle of Francesco Fidenza (1747-1819) (estimate: £1,500-2,500), and ‘Pastoral scene with shepherds and other rustics’ by a Follower of Francesco Zucarelli (1702-1788) (estimate: £1,200- 1,800).

Also of note in the collection is a circa 1700 French School painting of ‘Christ displaying his wounds to his disciples’ with an estimate of £2,000-4,000.

Further highlights in the sale include “Bathers, Walberswick” by William Kay Blacklock (1872-1922) (estimate: £1,200-1,800), a selection of landscapes by Herbert Royle (1870-1958) such as “In the Evening Light” (estimate: £1,500-2,500), and a good selection of portraits from private collections.

Examples include a Portrait of a Young Lady attributed to Irish artist Charles Jervas (1675-1739) (estimate: £1,200-1,800), a Portrait of a Gentleman, thought to be Arnold Joost van Keppel, first Earl of Albemarle (1669-1718) by the Circle of Michael Dahl (1659-1743) (estimate: £800-1,200), and a Portrait of a Gentleman wearing a mauve silk waistcoat attributed to Robert Edge Pine (1727-1788) (estimate: £1,000-1,500).

A fully illustrated catalogue for the sale will be available on the website - www.tennants.co.uk - leading up to the sale.

Alternatively, contact the salerooms on 01969 623780 for further details.

Prices quoted are an estimated hammer price, which is subject to 22% buyer’s premium plus VAT. Estimates are subject to change.

Tennants Auctioneers is a fourth-generation family business and is one of the UK’s largest international Antiques and Fine Art auctioneers. Situated in Leyburn, North Yorkshire, the auctioneer holds more than 80 sales and connects more than 200,000 buyers and sellers a year.

In 2014 Tennants expanded the Auction Centre to 80,000sq ft with the development of The Garden Rooms - a dedicated venue for events, weddings, conferences and exhibitions.

The venue is one of the region’s largest event spaces with a capacity of over 600 people.