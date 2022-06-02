Taylor Wimpey North Yorkshire team raise charity cash with challenges

The Taylor Wimpey Challenge took place in the heart of the Lake District on Friday, May 20 and Saturday 21. Each of the teams were required to build a fully functioning raft which they then sailed around Lake Coniston, before hiking 40 kilometres through the region’s famous hills, battling a variety of testing terrains.

The North Yorkshire team - which trekked more than 300km to prepare for the challenge - raised money for two charities: the Youth Adventure Trust and Zoe’s Place.

The Youth Adventure Trust uses outdoor adventure adventure-based activity days and camps to empower vulnerable 11-15 year olds to fulfil their potential and lead positive lives in the future. The trust works with them to build resilience, develop confidence and learn skills that will last a lifetime, helping them to face the challenge in their lives.

Zoe’s Place is a charity that provides a short break service, palliative and end-of-life care to babies and children aged from 0-5 years, living with life-limiting or life-threatening conditions.

Chris Neal, Sales Manager for Taylor Wimpey North Yorkshire, said: “We’re very excited to have taken part in the 2022 Taylor Wimpey Challenge, after the team have completed over 300km of practice hikes in preparation for the big 40km finale.

“We’ve raised money for two excellent charities and we’re so grateful for every donation we’ve received, all of which will be funding vital services for people in North Yorkshire.”

Mark Davey, Chief Executive of the Youth Adventure Trust, added: “We are extremely grateful for the support that we have received from Taylor Wimpey.

“The Taylor Wimpey Challenge is now in its eighth year and in that time has raised over £1.5million for the Youth Adventure Trust and other charities. We can’t thank the participants and their supporters enough for ‘going the extra mile’!”