Take a look at 10 of the best properties for sale with Lister Haigh

From spacious houses to rolling countryside views, Lister Haigh has many beautiful properties on offer.

By The Newsroom
Friday, 8th November 2019, 9:17 am
Updated Friday, 8th November 2019, 9:18 am

Here are ten of the best properties the estate agents currently has for sale. For more information contact Lister Haigh on 01423 730700

1. Beechfield Farm, Beckwithshaw 1,500,000

The property offers spacious elegant and flexible accommodation which stands in its own land extending to approximately 18.14 acres and has two sets of stabling with stable yard and menage.

2. Glenholme, South Stainley 650,000

Significantly extended in recent years having an overall floor area (excluding garage) of some 2100 sq ft, this immaculately presented high specification family home is arranged to offer flexibilty of use.

3. Ivy House Farm, Walton 600,000

Ivy House Farm is a four-bedroom farmhouse to modernise with an attached barn, having consent as a separate dwelling, with garden and parking.

4. High Close, Dacre Banks 500,000

The four bedroom detached bungalow was originally constructed in 1966 and offers wonderful accomodation with the potential to extend.

