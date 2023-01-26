News you can trust since 1836
We take a look inside this stunning converted chapel in Harrogate with rock and roll-inspired interiors

Take a look inside this stunning converted chapel in Harrogate with rock and roll-inspired interiors

This stunning luxury detached chapel conversion offers a wonderful, quirky and unique setting, surrounded by spectacular countryside.

By Lucy Chappell
37 minutes ago
Updated 26th Jan 2023, 3:58pm

With Christmas out of the way and a whole new year ahead of us, it's no surprise that January is the most popular month for booking a holiday cottage.

This fabulously converted chapel near Harrogate has been featured on The Hairy Bikers Go North and was understandably the most-viewed property on the Gorgeous Cottages website for 2022.

Once a peaceful chapel, there is nothing quiet about this property now, as it has been lovingly converted and renovated to create a shrine to all things rock ‘n’ roll.

In this collector’s paradise, vintage metal signs adorn the walls, one-off pieces of furniture fill the rooms and every shelf and corner is jam-packed with interesting artefacts, all adding charm and a humorous twist to this beautiful building.

For more information about the Chapel of Rock and to book a stay, visit https://www.gorgeouscottages.com/cottages/chapel-of-rock

1. Chapel of Rock

This fabulously converted chapel near Harrogate has an impressive quirky interior with a rock and roll feel

Photo: Gorgeous Cottages

2. Chapel of Rock

A large open-plan living area can accommodate everyone, whether they’re cooking, eating or relaxing

Photo: Gorgeous Cottages

3. Chapel of Rock

There are five bedrooms across the ground and first floor (one super-king, two kings, one double and one twin)

Photo: Gorgeous Cottages

4. Chapel of Rock

The quirky interiors are a shrine to all things rock and roll with drum kits, pianos, guitars and interesting things around every corner

Photo: Gorgeous Cottages

Harrogate