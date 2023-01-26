Take a look inside this stunning converted chapel in Harrogate with rock and roll-inspired interiors
This stunning luxury detached chapel conversion offers a wonderful, quirky and unique setting, surrounded by spectacular countryside.
With Christmas out of the way and a whole new year ahead of us, it's no surprise that January is the most popular month for booking a holiday cottage.
This fabulously converted chapel near Harrogate has been featured on The Hairy Bikers Go North and was understandably the most-viewed property on the Gorgeous Cottages website for 2022.
Once a peaceful chapel, there is nothing quiet about this property now, as it has been lovingly converted and renovated to create a shrine to all things rock ‘n’ roll.
In this collector’s paradise, vintage metal signs adorn the walls, one-off pieces of furniture fill the rooms and every shelf and corner is jam-packed with interesting artefacts, all adding charm and a humorous twist to this beautiful building.
