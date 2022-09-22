Take a look at this popular village pub near Knaresborough that is up for sale

The Malt Shovel has come up for sale as the current tenant have taken the decision to move on and the freeholders, Charlotte and Les Mitchell, have decided the time is right to sell their investment property after 28 years.

Charlotte said: “When Les and I moved from the Scottish Highlands with our young children we chose The Malt Shovel because of its prime setting in a beautiful village, within the aptly named "Golden Triangle" between Harrogate, York and North Leeds.

“We fell in love with the sizeable and atmospheric, yet always welcoming, bar and dining areas and the four-bedroom apartment upstairs was perfect for our family.

The Malt Shovel pub near Knaresborough is currently on the market for £550,000 with Christie & Co

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"That was back in 1994 and 28 years later that has not been altered.

“It is still a superb village to live and work in and the catchment area remains affluent, popular and aspirational.

"We lived in Brearton ourselves for over twenty years, ten years in The Malt Shovel kitchen, and have leased the pub for the last 18 years, retiring to Cumbria in 2015.

"The current lease is coming to an end, and aged 74 and 62, we think it's time to pass this iconic building and business on to a new enthusiastic owner who can take it forward."

The Malt Shovel pub near Knaresborough is currently on the market for £550,000 with Christie & Co

The popular pub is currently rated as the number one restaurant in the Harrogate area on Tripadvisor and is currently on the market for £550,000 with Christie & Co.

The property also features a four-bedroom flat, giving it potential to become a residential dwelling.

Alex Rex, Senior Business Agent in Christie & Co’s pubs and Restaurants team is handling the sale of the property.

He added: “The sale of The Malt Shovel offers an exciting opportunity for a new owner to carry on a highly reputable hospitality business or alternatively, acquire a great piece of real estate with potential for multiple uses, in a highly desirable village.

The Malt Shovel pub near Knaresborough is currently on the market for £550,000 with Christie & Co

"There is a real shortage of good quality freehold, free of tie, properties on the market in North Yorkshire currently and the business is offered for a fantastic price, so we don’t expect it to be on the market for long.”