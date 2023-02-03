News you can trust since 1836
We take a look at 18 new properties in the Harrogate district that have been added to the market this week

Take a look at these 18 new properties in the Harrogate district that have been added to the market this week - including a rare find

There are some really lovely and stunning properties currently for sale across the Harrogate district and we take a look at some of the new ones that have entered the market this week, from January 30.

By Lucy Chappell
3 minutes ago

Here we take a look at eighteen new properties that are for sale in Harrogate on the Zoopla website right now...

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/

1. Kings Road, Harrogate

This two bedroom and one bathroom flat is for sale with Myrings for £145,000

Photo: Zoopla

2. Park Avenue, Harrogate

This three bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with Myrings for £625,000

Photo: Zoopla

3. Pearl Street, Harrogate

This three bedroom and one bathroom terraced house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £200,000

Photo: Zoopla

4. Bachelor Road, Harrogate

This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £300,000

Photo: Zoopla

