Take a look at these 16 new properties in Harrogate that have been added to the market this week
There are some stunning properties currently for sale in Harrogate. We take a look at some of the new ones that have entered the market this week, from January 9.
By Louise Perrin
13 minutes ago
Updated 10th Jan 2023, 3:35pm
Here we take a look at sixteen new properties that are for sale in Harrogate on the Zoopla website right now.
To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/
