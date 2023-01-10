News you can trust since 1836
16 Harrogate Properties that are new to the market this week

Take a look at these 16 new properties in Harrogate that have been added to the market this week

There are some stunning properties currently for sale in Harrogate. We take a look at some of the new ones that have entered the market this week, from January 9.

By Louise Perrin
13 minutes ago
Updated 10th Jan 2023, 3:35pm

Here we take a look at sixteen new properties that are for sale in Harrogate on the Zoopla website right now.

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/

1. Leeds Road, Harrogate, HG2

This one bedroom flat is for sale with Verity Frearson for £200,000

2. The Avenue, Harrogate, HG1

This two bedroom and two bathroom house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £225,000

3. "The Inglewood" at Parcevall Close, Beckwithshaw, Harrogate HG3

This six bedroom, three reception room detached house is on the market with Charles Church for £625,000

4. St Helens Road, Harrogate, HG2

This five bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £795,000

