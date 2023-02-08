Take a look at these 15 new properties in the Harrogate district that have been added to the market this week

News you can trust since 1836
There are some really lovely and stunning properties currently for sale across the Harrogate district and we take a look at some of the new ones that have entered the market this week, from January 6.

By Lucy Chappell
3 minutes ago
Updated 8th Feb 2023, 5:06pm

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/

1. Ribblehead Road, Harrogate

This four bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Bridgfords for £340,000

2. Yew Tree Lane, Harrogate

This four bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £615,000

3. Dragon Parade, Harrogate

This six bedroom and one bathroom terraced house is for sale with Myrings for £450,000

4. Carlton Road, Harrogate

This four bedroom and two bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Myrings for £850,000

