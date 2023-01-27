News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
We take a look at 15 new properties in the Harrogate district that have been added to the market this week

Take a look at these 15 new properties in the Harrogate district that have been added to the market this week

There are some really lovely and stunning properties currently for sale across the Harrogate district and we take a look at some of the new ones that have entered the market this week, from January 23.

By Lucy Chappell
3 minutes ago

Here we take a look at fifteen new properties that are for sale in Harrogate on the Zoopla website right now...

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/

1. Electric Avenue, Harrogate

This five bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Hunters for £300,000

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

2. Tewit Well Avenue, Harrogate

This four bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with eXp World UK for £900,000

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

3. Ripon Road, Killinghall, Harrogate

This two bedroom and one bathroom house is for sale with Hunters for £150,000

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

4. Park View, Harrogate

This two bedroom and one bathroom flat is for sale with Verity Frearson for £250,000

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
HarrogateZoopla