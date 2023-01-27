Take a look at these 15 new properties in the Harrogate district that have been added to the market this week
There are some really lovely and stunning properties currently for sale across the Harrogate district and we take a look at some of the new ones that have entered the market this week, from January 23.
By Lucy Chappell
3 minutes ago
Here we take a look at fifteen new properties that are for sale in Harrogate on the Zoopla website right now...
To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/
Page 1 of 4