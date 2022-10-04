News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
We take a look at fifteen new properties that are for sale in Harrogate on the Zoopla website

Take a look at these 15 new properties in Harrogate that have been added to the market this week

There are some lovely and stunning properties currently for sale in Harrogate at the moment and we take a look at some of the new ones that have just entered the market.

By Lucy Chappell
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 3:14 pm

Are you looking to move house?

Here we take a look at fifteen new properties that are for sale in Harrogate on the Zoopla website right now...

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/

1. Raglan Street, Harrogate

This 3 bedroom and 3 bathroom town house is for sale with North Residential for £995,000

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

2. Sandhill Drive, Harrogate

This 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom house is for sale with Nicholls Tyreman for £315,000

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

3. Hampsthwaite Road, Harrogate

This 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom maisonette is for sale with Hunters for £160,000

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

4. Nydd Vale Terrace, Harrogate

This 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom terraced house is for sale with Myrings for £265,000

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
HarrogateZoopla
Next Page
Page 1 of 4