Sykes seeks holiday home owners in Harrogate

30th July 2019 Harrogate stock, War Memorial, Betty's, Town Centre. Picture Gerard Binks

Sykes Holiday Cottages has announced the return of its competition to find the UK and Ireland’s best holiday lets for the second year running, with multiple categories and prizes up for grabs.

The rental agency is calling on property owners in the town, which is popular with tourists, to put their properties forward for five categories, including Best Renovation, Most Quirky, Best Interior Design, Best View and Best Glamping.

The overall winner will be awarded £10,000, while winners of individual categories will receive a smaller cash prizes and a free consultancy session.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The competition will be judged by Sykes’ CEO Graham Donoghue, alongside The Times’ Deputy Property Editor Carol Lewis, and Vanessa Warwick who co-founded property investor forum Propertytribes.com.