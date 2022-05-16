Sykes seeks holiday home owners in Harrogate

Holiday home owners in Harrogate could be in with a chance of winning £10,000 as part of a nationwide search for the best holiday lets across the UK and Ireland.

By Gemma Jimmison
Monday, 16th May 2022, 1:21 pm
30th July 2019 Harrogate stock, War Memorial, Betty's, Town Centre. Picture Gerard Binks

Sykes Holiday Cottages has announced the return of its competition to find the UK and Ireland’s best holiday lets for the second year running, with multiple categories and prizes up for grabs.

The rental agency is calling on property owners in the town, which is popular with tourists, to put their properties forward for five categories, including Best Renovation, Most Quirky, Best Interior Design, Best View and Best Glamping.

The overall winner will be awarded £10,000, while winners of individual categories will receive a smaller cash prizes and a free consultancy session.

The competition will be judged by Sykes’ CEO Graham Donoghue, alongside The Times’ Deputy Property Editor Carol Lewis, and Vanessa Warwick who co-founded property investor forum Propertytribes.com.

To enter, holiday home owners should visit www.sykescottages.co.uk/blog/uk-irelands-best-holiday-lets-2022/. Entries are open until July 1. The winner of last year’s competition was Martin Matheson, owner of The Sheiling in the Scottish Highlands.

