Stunning diamond ring estimated to sell for £18,000 at Harrogate auction

A 3.48carat emerald cut diamond ring is expected to attract bids of up to £18,000.

Coming under the hammer at Morphets Fine Art & Antique sale on 8th September is a large single stone diamond ring set in platinum by Boodle & Dunthorne.

The emerald cut principal stone has been independently certified as 3.48 carats, with clarity grade S1 and colour grade H-I and comes complete with a certificate issued by Anchor Cert of Birmingham. The ring, illustrated here, has a pre-sale estimate of £15,000-18,000.

After the engagement comes the wedding and the question of what to buy that will stand the test of time. A quite stunning suite of mother-of-pearl handled silver cutlery for twelve in a mahogany table canteen would make the perfect gift.

A Doulton Lambeth owl tobacco jar.

Of classic design it would work well with a contemporary table setting and is expected to realise £2,000-2,400. The silver section also includes services, salvers, sauceboats, flatware, a pair of strawberry baskets and a Georgian apple corer, along with snuff boxes, vinaigrette, jewellery boxes and a rare silver vesta in the form of a horse’s fetlock and hoof made in 1883.

Also included in the sale are entries from two private collections of 18th and 19th century glass which might provide the perfect vessel with which to toast the newly weds.

Rarely seen on the market is this stoneware owl by Doulton Lambeth with lift off lid, which dates from around 1890. Measuring 19.5cm, its original use was as a tobacco jar and it has an auction estimate is £600-700.

Another owl, this time by Lladro and surprisingly modelled in stoneware was designed By Antonio Ballester. Measuring 26cm high, it has an estimate of £70-100.

Southampton Water By Richard Eurich OBE.

In the oil paintings section is Southampton Water, illustrated here, by Richard Eurich OBE RA (1903-1992). Measuring 43cm x 50cm it is estimated at £3,000-5,000 and was originally purchased from the Royal Academy Summer Exhibition 1979.

Three examples of the work of John Atkinson (1863-1924) of the Staithes Group including sketches in charcoal and watercolour/charcoal are ideal buys for those just beginning to collect art with estimates starting at £70-90.

And if you are looking for something different, neither antique or modern, then the furniture of Bath Cabinet Makers c.1920/30 might be just what you are looking for.

With a timeless appeal and of the top notch quality which the Bath Cabinet Makers Company is renowned for, the sale includes a bookcase estimated at £600-800 and a dining suite, estimated at £1,400-1,800. Both in walnut, they are inlaid with zigzag banding and panels inlaid with flowers in a vase.

Morphets Fine Art and Antique sale is on view in Morphets Albert Street, Harrogate saleroom on Tuesday 6th September 2pm-7pm and Wednesday 7th September 10am - 5pm or the sale can be viewed online at www.morphets.co.uk.