Stunning Asian and European treasures head to auction

A Chinese Celadon Jade inscribed ‘Luohan’ Boulder, Qianlong – estimate: £70,000-100,000

The boulder depicts Luohan Ańgaja, a Buddhist sage sitting cross-legged in a rocky grotto, and is inscribed with the Imperial seal marks and the Imperial eulogy to Ańgaja written by the Qianlong Emperor.

It will be sold as part of a Private Collection of Asian Art and European Antiques, which has a fine offering of Jade; the collectors lived in London from the 1950s and acquired the fine collection predominantly from the leading Asian art and antiques dealers in the city.

Further highlights from the collection include a Set of Four Chinese Pale Celadon Jade Bowls, Qing Dynasty, probably Qianlong, on carved and pierced hardwood stands (estimate: £8,000-12,000) and a Pair of Chinese Porcelain ‘Nodding Head’ Figures, Qianlong (estimate: £4,000-6,000).

A Pair of Bronze Figures of a Prophet and a Sibyl, Paduan School 16th Century, probably cast by Francesco Segala from the model by Tiziano Aspetti – estimate: £7,000-10,000

Also of interest are an impressive Eight-Branch Cut-Glass Chandelier attributed to F. & C. Osler of Birmingham, dating from the 2nd half of the 19th century (estimate: £5,000-7,000), and two Early Victorian Cut-Glass Twelve-Light Chandeliers attributed to Perry & Co., on offer with estimates of £3,000-5,000, and £2,000-3,000.

Amongst the Asian art from other vendors is a Chinese Porcelain ‘Ladies’ Saucer from the Yongzheng reign (estimate: £6,000-8,000), and a Chinese Porcelain Charger from the Kangxi reign (estimate: £6,000-8,000).

Further notable lots include two late 16th/early 17th Century Iznik Faience Dishes, with an estimate of £6,000-8,000 each.

From a small family collection of bronzes come a Pair of 16th Century Paduan School Bronze Figures of a Prophet and Sybil, which were likely cast by Francesco Segala (c.1535-1592) from the model by Tiziano Aspetti (c.1517-1552) and offered with an estimate of £7,000-10,000.

A 17th Century Spanish Walnut and Parcel-Gilt Vargueno on Stand – estimate: £4,000-6,000

A similar figure of the prophet is held in the collection of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

From the same collection is a Bronze Figure of Bacchus, attributed to the Workshop of Niccolo Roccatagliata (active in Venice 1593-1636) (estimate: £5,000-7,000)

Dating from the same era is a 16th Century Franco-Flemish Mille Fleur Tapestry, richly decorated with flowers, plants, birds and animals, with an estimate of £3,000-5,000.

A varied offering of furniture is led by a 17th Century Spanish Walnut and Parcel-Gilt Vargueno on Stand, which will be sold with an estimate of £4,000-6,000.

This is joined by a Queen Anne Mulberry, Walnut Chest on Stand (estimate: £3,000-5,000), and a circa 1870 Coalbrookdale Cast Iron Nasturtium Pattern Cast Iron Garden Seat (estimate: £2,500-3,500).

With Provenance from Dutton Manor, Lancashire is a Victorian Carved Oak Gothic-Revival Portfolio Stand, which bears a plaque stating that ‘The wood of this portfolio was taken from a beam of the ancient Deanery of Whalley, supposed to be as old as the Eighth Century’ (estimate: £1,000-1,500).

A Pair of 19th Century Cast Iron Braziers attributed to W. Adis, Leicester Square will be sold with an estimate of £3,000-5,000.

A number of these braziers lined London Bridge to commemorate the arrival and wedding of Princess Alexandra of Denmark to Prince Albert, late Edward VII.