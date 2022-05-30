Stunning arts and crafts house in Boston Spa goes on market for £2.2m

The owners have lovingly cared for Four Gables, just off Oaks Lane, and have extended the kitchen and added ensuite bathrooms as it was latterly a much-loved B&B.
Owner Anne Watts said: “This house has been a lovely place to live and has given us a great quality of life and it is on a quiet lane but still close to everything Boston Spa has to offer.”
The Grade II-listed, seven-bedroom, five-bathroom home with a separate one-bedroom cottage is set in gardens of just over 0.5 acres.
There is a gated entrance leading to a sweeping driveway with ample parking for multiple cars. On the ground floor there is a dining hall with beautiful terracotta tiling, high ceilings and a plethora of period features.
The spacious living room has an open fire and angular bay window providing lots of natural light. There is also a second large reception room and a kitchen/breakfast room with additional living area and double doors opening onto the garden.
The ground floor also has a large utility room, separate w/c and small wine cellar.
On the first floor, the spacious master bedroom with period fireplace has its own dressing room which in turn leads onto a luxurious ensuite bathroom with separate shower and bath. There are three further double bedrooms all with ensuites and views over the gardens. The second floor has three double bedrooms and a bathroom.
Outside the stunning gardens have been immaculately cared for over the years, with mature trees, flower beds, a vegetable garden with fruit trees, as well as a gazebo, Zen garden and several seating areas, including a lovely south-facing terrace.
At the rear of the house there is a beautifully designed/converted one bedroom garden cottage with open plan kitchen/dining/living area and shower room. A brick built potting shed and glazed garden room are also attached.
The property is in level walking distance of the village High Street which supports a first class range of amenities.
This is a unique opportunity for a buyer to purchase one of Boston Spa’s most fabulous and rarely available family homes
The property is listed with Beadnall Copley for £2.2m. To arrange a viewing, call: 01937 580850 or visit: www.beadnallcopley.co.uk.