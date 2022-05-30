Stunning arts and crafts house in Boston Spa goes on market for £2.2m

The owners have lovingly cared for Four Gables, just off Oaks Lane, and have extended the kitchen and added ensuite bathrooms as it was latterly a much-loved B&B.

Owner Anne Watts said: “This house has been a lovely place to live and has given us a great quality of life and it is on a quiet lane but still close to everything Boston Spa has to offer.”

The Grade II-listed, seven-bedroom, five-bathroom home with a separate one-bedroom cottage is set in gardens of just over 0.5 acres.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is a gated entrance leading to a sweeping driveway with ample parking for multiple cars. On the ground floor there is a dining hall with beautiful terracotta tiling, high ceilings and a plethora of period features.

The spacious living room has an open fire and angular bay window providing lots of natural light. There is also a second large reception room and a kitchen/breakfast room with additional living area and double doors opening onto the garden.

The ground floor also has a large utility room, separate w/c and small wine cellar.

On the first floor, the spacious master bedroom with period fireplace has its own dressing room which in turn leads onto a luxurious ensuite bathroom with separate shower and bath. There are three further double bedrooms all with ensuites and views over the gardens. The second floor has three double bedrooms and a bathroom.

Outside the stunning gardens have been immaculately cared for over the years, with mature trees, flower beds, a vegetable garden with fruit trees, as well as a gazebo, Zen garden and several seating areas, including a lovely south-facing terrace.

At the rear of the house there is a beautifully designed/converted one bedroom garden cottage with open plan kitchen/dining/living area and shower room. A brick built potting shed and glazed garden room are also attached.

The property is in level walking distance of the village High Street which supports a first class range of amenities.

This is a unique opportunity for a buyer to purchase one of Boston Spa’s most fabulous and rarely available family homes