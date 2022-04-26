Soaring energy costs push Yorkshire buyers towards new builds

Research from the Home Builders Federation implies buyers are becoming more aware of energy costs and consumption. A recent survey indicated that three in four people are worried about their home’s energy performance, and one in four said energy effectiveness will be a crucial factor in their next move.

Yorkshire developer Mulgrave Properties has identified an unprecedented increase in interest for lower carbon, energy efficient homes, most notably since the Chancellor’s Spring statement in March. Director of Sales David Smith said: “In 2021, 5 new creditors entered the green mortgage market and there are now 14 green mortgage lenders, together offering dozens of loan deductions and cash-back incentives if purchasing a newly developed property.”