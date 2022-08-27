Small and quaint.....see these quirky Kings Road homes for sale
Character homes are not limited to the large and lavish sector in Harrogate, as can be seen in two quirky apartments that are currently for sale and creating interest.
The Garden Flat on Kings Road is a studio apartment which oozes charm, and unusually for this type of property, comes with a lovely, private garden.
It is in a sought after area, within easy reach of the town centre and has immediate front door appeal.
There is an inner hallway with storage, then a modern kitchen with ceiling spotlights, fitted units, and integrated appliances that include a microwave convection oven, and an extractor fan. The studio living and sleeping space has good natural light through two front windows, feature alcoves, and an ECO electric heater.
A modern tiled shower room has a walk-in shower and wall-mounted basin with storage beneath.
This property is leasehold with 981 years remaining.
James Thorn of selling agents Hunters said: "Property in this price range always moves quickly and this one has attracted a great deal of interest. It's a good location....Kings Road has a lovely row of shops, and you can walk in to town."
The Garden Flat, Kings Road, Harrogate, is for sale with Hunters estate agents, Harrogate, priced £140,000. Call 01423 536222 for details.
A very different one-bedroom property, also on Kings Road, is described by agents Alexander Gibson as a 'peaceful private hideaway in the centre of Harrogate', at St Luke's Court, opposite public parkland.
The Clock Tower is set over two upper floors of a landmark building with stunning architecture.
As a Listed Gothic-style church conversion, the layout includes arched stone windows in its double bedroom, and window seats on which to perch and peer outside.
There's a hallway and a modern shower room, with main living space up through a stone arch from the hall. Well lit through stone arch windows, this versatile area includes home office space. A well equipped kitchen has fitted units with integrated appliances.
Communal lawned and leafy gardens include two private parking areas.
Agency owner Ken Gibson said: "This is a quirky property in a great location for the town centre that will suit a particular person or couple."
The Clock Tower, St Luke’s Court, Kings Road, Harrogate, is leasehold and priced at £210,000.
Call 01423 563077 for information.