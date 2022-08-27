Small and quaint.....see these quirky Kings Road homes for sale

The Garden Flat on Kings Road is a studio apartment which oozes charm, and unusually for this type of property, comes with a lovely, private garden.

It is in a sought after area, within easy reach of the town centre and has immediate front door appeal.

There is an inner hallway with storage, then a modern kitchen with ceiling spotlights, fitted units, and integrated appliances that include a microwave convection oven, and an extractor fan. The studio living and sleeping space has good natural light through two front windows, feature alcoves, and an ECO electric heater.

A modern tiled shower room has a walk-in shower and wall-mounted basin with storage beneath.

This property is leasehold with 981 years remaining.

James Thorn of selling agents Hunters said: "Property in this price range always moves quickly and this one has attracted a great deal of interest. It's a good location....Kings Road has a lovely row of shops, and you can walk in to town."

The Garden Flat, Kings Road, Harrogate, is for sale with Hunters estate agents, Harrogate, priced £140,000. Call 01423 536222 for details.

A very different one-bedroom property, also on Kings Road, is described by agents Alexander Gibson as a 'peaceful private hideaway in the centre of Harrogate', at St Luke's Court, opposite public parkland.

The Clock Tower is set over two upper floors of a landmark building with stunning architecture.

As a Listed Gothic-style church conversion, the layout includes arched stone windows in its double bedroom, and window seats on which to perch and peer outside.

There's a hallway and a modern shower room, with main living space up through a stone arch from the hall. Well lit through stone arch windows, this versatile area includes home office space. A well equipped kitchen has fitted units with integrated appliances.

Communal lawned and leafy gardens include two private parking areas.

Agency owner Ken Gibson said: "This is a quirky property in a great location for the town centre that will suit a particular person or couple."

The Clock Tower, St Luke’s Court, Kings Road, Harrogate, is leasehold and priced at £210,000.

Call 01423 563077 for information.

1. Adaptable living space The bedroom with living space within The Garden Flat Photo: Hunters estate agents Photo Sales

2. The kitchen area A compact but attractive flat kitchen Photo: Hunters estate agents Photo Sales

3. Overview of St Luke's Court, Harrogate A stunning former church building now containing prestige apartments. Photo: Alexander Gibson Photo Sales

4. Flexible interior space An open living area with beautiful feature arch windows, within The Clock Tower apartment. Photo: Alexander Gibson estate agent Photo Sales