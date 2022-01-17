Show home opens at Woodfield Square in Harrogate

Woodfield Square comprises of two, three and four bedroom houses being built by Brierley Homes, the property development arm of North Yorkshire County Council.

Set in a convenient location for amenities and within walking distance of Harrogate town centre, the properties include attractive David Charles kitchens, contemporary ‘Abacus’ bathroom suites, anthracite grey windows, and bi-fold doors on three and four–bedroom properties.

In addition, all homes have oak veneer doors, satin chrome electrical faceplates and recessed dimmable LED downlights in the kitchens, bathrooms and hallway. There will be parking for two cars and all properties will be provided with a 3.6kW vehicle charging point. Each property benefits from private landscaped gardens and ample off street parking. The development includes provision of open space within the centre of the development.

Woodfield Square also benefits from an excellent parade of boutique shops, convenience stores and other amenities.