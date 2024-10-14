Selected contents of Bell Hall, Naburn, York, to go under hammer

Manner of John Boultbee (1753-1812) 'Portrait of a Prize-Winning White Bullock' – estimate: £200-300

​An eclectic and decorative mixture of antiques and contemporary art will come under the hammer this autumn, when the selected contents of Bell Hall, Naburn, York, appear in a single-owner sale at Tennants Auctioneers on November 15.

The collection was put together over several decades, and draws together good period oak furniture, folk art, 19th century samplers, and Asian art alongside modern and contemporary paintings, ceramics and works of art, many pieces with an animal theme.

A Late 17th Century Joined Oak Refectory Dining Table (estimate: £1,000-1,500 all figures exclude buyer’s premium) is one of a number of good period oak pieces in the sale, a genre that has been much in demand at auction recently.

Other notable pieces include a Late 17th Century Geometric-Moulded Straight-Front Oak Chest of Drawers (est: £500-700), a Late 18th Century Joined Oak Wainscot Armchair (est: £300-500), and a Joined Oak Wainscot Armchair, late 17th/early 18th century (est: £300-500).

A Late 17th Century Geometric-Moulded Straight-Front Oak Chest of Drawers - estimate: £500-700

Interesting pieces of vernacular furniture include a Late 18th/Early 19th Century Ash and Elm-Seated Stick-Back Windsor Armchair, probably made in the West Country (est: £300-500).

Highlights of English pottery in the sale include a Pair of Staffordshire Pottery Disraeli Greyhounds made circa 1850 (est: £200-300), a Spode Pearlware Indian Sporting Series Meat Dish made circa 1810 (est: £300-400), and a selection of interesting 18th century flower bricks, including an English Delft Flower Brick made circa 1750 (estimate: £300-500).

Among the most charming pictures in the sale are pieces of English folk art, which include Portrait of a Prize Winning White Bullock in the Manner of John Boultbee, and a 20th century painting by ‘GPJ’ of ‘Prize Pig Old Tom, Royal Sussex Show, 1865’ (est: £50-80).

From further afield are decorative Chinese School Pith Paintings of beautifully rendered insects, flowers and spiders, including a set of 22 with an estimate of £1,500-2,500.

An interior photograph within Bell Hall.

Alongside a good offering of 19th century samplers is a Mid-17th Century Stumpwork Picture, depicting a female figure in a cream dress (estimate: £2,000-3,000), and further highlights include a Continental School Portrait of G.Vallotier in the Late 16th Century Style (est: £400-600), a 19th century British School Portrait of Two Young Children (est: £500-800), and a Black Forest Carved Linden Wood Bull, Cow and Calf Group made by Johann Huggler in 1910 (est: £400-600).

Among modern and contemporary pictures are ‘Christ in the Wilderness’, a pencil sketch by Sir Stanley Spencer (estimate: £250-400), ‘Back View’ by Martin Leman (est: £150-250) and Donkey Rides on a Shore by William Norman Gaunt (est: £100-150).

Contemporary ceramics on offer include a tin-glazed earthenware ‘Gypsy Bowl’ by Alan Caiger-Smith (est: £200-300), and raku ceramics by Jennie Hale and Nick Mackman.

Three good examples of the avian creations of Guy Taplin, created from carved and painted driftwood, include a Life-Size Painted Wood Figure of a Heron (estimate: £1,500-2,000), and ‘Dunlin’ (est: £300-400).

The sale will be on public view from November 10 until November 14, and will be displayed alongside the Autumn Fine Sale, the British, European and Sporting Art Sale and the Fine Jewellery, Watches and Silver Sale, all to take place on November 16.