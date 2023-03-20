See this riverside home's fabuloue set-up - with fishing and boating rights.

This five-bedroom home is a rare find, with gardens leading down to the river, and both fishing and boating rights.

Its attractions also include a stunning, modern interior, and country views that stretch over miles.

Set within a lovely village with a good range of local amenities, its grounds, within a 1.25 acres plot, offer privacy and are ideal for entertaining.

Lawned and hedged gardens lie to the front, with a wide section of raised decking across the rear of the house, and a flight of steps down to a clearing within woodland, that leads to the River Wharfe.

The extended house includes a bright and spacious living room that has a wood burning stove, and sliding doors that open to the impressive decking. An additional dining and living area has doors out to the front garden.

Within the sleek, open plan kitchen and diner is a large central island and breakfast bar. Further living space has glazed sliding doors that open to the decked vantage point with views over the River Wharfe.

A utility room and downstairs w.c. complete the ground floor.Upstairs is a master bedroom with fitted wardrobes, a luxurious en suite bathroom, and sliding doors to a private balcony with exceptional views.

Another bedroom also has fitted wardrobes and an en suite shower room, while the three remaining bedrooms are served by a modern family bathroom.

The property comes with a detached double garage, a gated entrance and parking for multiple cars.It is just a stroll away from amenities ranging from shops, to sports facilities, a medical centre, pub and a restaurant, while Pannal railway station is a short drive away.Badger’s Holt, Harewood Road, Collingham, Wetherby, is for sale at £1,095,000 with estate agents Beadnall Copley.

For more details, call 01937 580850.

