See this palatial Harrogate property - for sale for £1.4m

A light and spacious reception hall leads to an impressive array of rooms, all with understated style and bespoke fittings. Comforts such as under floor heating feature, with cosy woodburners for cooler evenings or months.

With four bedrooms, Crimple Beck House has plenty of space for a larger family, but there is scope for development if more bedrooms are required.

Gardens of 1.75 acres include expanses of lawn, three tiered terraces, wild flower meadows, woodland and an orchard - even a water feature in Crimple Beck. And there's an enclosed tennis court too.

The dining room, with wooden parquet flooring and wood burner, has plenty of natural light from windows that include a bay, with views of the garden.

A useful study has a built-in workstation, and there's a restful snug with a wood burner.

The bright and airy kitchen has a fireplace with wood burner, a bay window and doors leading outside. With the fitted shaker units is a central island and integrated appliances. Double doors open to a south facing terrace.

Another reception room with versatile space is on the lower ground floor, and leads to a further terrace so is excellent for entertaining.

Two double bedrooms are at this low level, with a shower room that is linked to one of the bedrooms.

Two further bedrooms are on the first floor. The main one has a dressing room and a luxurious en suite bathroom, and there's a general family shower room.Harrogate has a great choice of shopping, leisure and cultural facilities, with respected schools and good travel links.

Pannal Golf Club is nearby, as are the colourful RHS Harlow Carr gardens, and there's no shortage of surrounding countryside with walks and bridlepaths.

Electric security gates open to a private driveway, a turning area and the detached double garage.

Should anyone wish to extend the property's facilities, plans exist for four bedrooms at first floor level, that would need planning permission to progress.

Crimple Beck House, Rudding Lane, Follifoot, Harrogate, is for sale priced £1,400,000 with Strutt and Parker estate agents, Harrogate.

Call 01423 205442 for more information.

1. View of the grounds and one of three terraces Cleverly designed gardens include meadow areas, woodland, an orchard, a tennis court.....and Crimple Beck. Photo: Strutt and Parker Photo Sales

2. An ultra modern breakfast kitchen The fitted kitchen with island unit has a fireplace with wood burner, a bay window and doors leading out to a south facing terrace. Photo: Strutt and Parker Photo Sales

3. Relax in style.... A comfortable lounge with calm, neutral decor and garden views. Photo: Strutt and Parker Photo Sales

4. The spacious dining room The dining room with parquet floor is filled with natural light from a wide bay window. Photo: Strutt and Parker Photo Sales