See the changes inside this beautifully updated Georgian townhouse

An open plan, bespoke living kitchen with heated porcelain tiled flooring is the main hub of the house, that opens out through sliding patio doors to a large balcony with garden views.

With a cosy log burning stove, the kitchen has fitted units with appliances that include Wi-Fi enabled ovens and coffee machine, a drinks fridge, a dishwasher and boiling water tap. A central island finished in oak with its own champagne trough has a breakfast bar, and there's room for a large dining table.

The hallway is spacious with porcelain tiled floor, while a feature log burning stove is central to the lounge that attracts plenty of natural light through its bay window.

On the lower ground floor is a versatile living, cinema or bedroom space, with a family room that has underfloor heating and doors out to the garden, plus a utility room and a w.c..

A first floor landing leads to two double bedrooms with en suites that have underfloor heating. One of these has a walk-in shower and the other has heated marble tiles, a free standing bathtub and a vanity sink unit, plus a dressing room.

The second floor landing doubles as an office and leads to another two double bedrooms with a luxurious bathroom.

There's a driveway with parking to the front of the house and the rear garden has a lawn, filled borders, and entertaining space.

The property in Forest Lane Head, Harrogate, is for sale at £850,000 with Myrings Estate Agents. Call 01423 566400 for details.

