See inside this stylish 1920s home, with gardens and potential to extend.
This lovely 1920s home has four-bedroom family accommodation with added scope to extend and re-design.
Within a much sought after location, the detached property has sizeable private gardens, with open countryside almost on the doorstep.
Plans were approved in 2016 for its extension to a six bedroom, three bathroom property with large kitchen and dining room, and an integrated garage.
The main reception hall has panelling with herringbone floors, and a cloaks cupboard and w.c. off.
A bay fronted sitting room with a stone Minster fireplace, has recessed cupboards and shelving to the chimney breast, and there's a dining room with a feature fireplace, shelving, and French doors to the rear gardens.
The fitted breakfast kitchen with integrated appliances has granite work surfaces, with grey herringbone floors.
A pantry and utility room are further facilities.
One of four bedrooms on the first floor has wardrobes, and there's a stylish house bathroom with a freestanding oval bath, a walk-in shower and a feature green tiled wall.
Double timber gates open to a block set driveway and a detached garage.
Along with front lawns and borders are large, private lawned gardens to the rear, with flagged patios.
Laurel House, Rayleigh Road, Harrogate, is for sale at £950,000, with Myrings Estate Agents, Harrogate, tel. 01423 566400, and is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk
