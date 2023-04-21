News you can trust since 1836
See inside this stylish 1920s home, with gardens and potential to extend.

This lovely 1920s home has four-bedroom family accommodation with added scope to extend and re-design.

By Sally Burton
Published 21st Apr 2023, 08:00 BST

Within a much sought after location, the detached property has sizeable private gardens, with open countryside almost on the doorstep.

​Plans were approved in 2016 for its extension to a six bedroom, three bathroom property with large kitchen and dining room, and an integrated garage.

The main reception hall has panelling with herringbone floors, and a cloaks cupboard and w.c. off.

A bay fronted sitting room with a stone Minster fireplace, has recessed cupboards and shelving to the chimney breast, and there's a dining room with a feature fireplace, shelving, and French doors to the rear gardens.

The fitted breakfast kitchen with integrated appliances has granite work surfaces, with grey herringbone floors.

A pantry and utility room are further facilities.

One of four bedrooms on the first floor has wardrobes, and there's a stylish house bathroom with a freestanding oval bath, a walk-in shower and a feature green tiled wall.

Double timber gates open to a block set driveway and a detached garage.

Along with front lawns and borders are large, private lawned gardens to the rear, with flagged patios.​

​​Laurel House, Rayleigh Road, Harrogate, is for sale at £950,000​, with Myrings Estate Agents, Harrogate, tel. 01423 566400​, and is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

A stunning lounge with bay window and feature fireplace.

1. Laurel House, Rayleigh Road, Harrogate

A stunning lounge with bay window and feature fireplace.

The lawned rear garden with patio area.

2. Laurel House, Rayleigh Road, Harrogate

The lawned rear garden with patio area.

One of the versatile rooms within the bright and elegant interior.

3. Laurel House, Rayleigh Road, Harrogate, is for sale at £950,000​, with Myrings Estate Agents, Harrogate

One of the versatile rooms within the bright and elegant interior.

The fitted breakfast kitchen has granite work surfaces and integrated appliances.

4. Laurel House, Rayleigh Road, Harrogate, is for sale at £950,000​, with Myrings Estate Agents, Harrogate

The fitted breakfast kitchen has granite work surfaces and integrated appliances.

