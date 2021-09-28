See inside this stunning Harrogate home on the market for £1.65m

This stunning home comprises a spacious entrance hall, a drawing room and family room, both with bay windows, and a bespoke breakfast kitchen with bi-folding doors out onto the balcony.

To the lower ground floor is a games room, a further terrace, an excellent utility room, WC, integral garage and a store room with further storage extending under the house.

Undefined: readMore

The second floor has two further bedrooms. All five bedrooms have luxurious en-suites. Externally the property has electric gates and a parking area for multiple vehicles.

Clarence House is in a prime location on the Duchy estate. It is listed for £1.65m with Knight Frank. 01423 594286.

1. The bespoke kitchen with silestone worktops, high end appliances and built in media unit. The bespoke kitchen with silestone worktops, high end appliances and built in media unit. Photo Sales

2. The master bedroom suite has a stunning dressing room and en suite. The master bedroom suite has a stunning dressing room and en suite. Photo Sales

3. The family room has a bay window and links to the breakfast kitchen. The family room has a bay window and links to the breakfast kitchen. Photo Sales

4. There’s a landscaped front garden, and balcony, terrace and garden to the rear. There’s a landscaped front garden, and balcony, terrace and garden to the rear. Photo Sales