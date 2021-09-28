See inside this stunning Harrogate home on the market for £1.65m

This stunning home comprises a spacious entrance hall, a drawing room and family room, both with bay windows, and a bespoke breakfast kitchen with bi-folding doors out onto the balcony.
To the lower ground floor is a games room, a further terrace, an excellent utility room, WC, integral garage and a store room with further storage extending under the house.
The second floor has two further bedrooms. All five bedrooms have luxurious en-suites. Externally the property has electric gates and a parking area for multiple vehicles.
Clarence House is in a prime location on the Duchy estate. It is listed for £1.65m with Knight Frank. 01423 594286.