See inside this stunning cottage for sale in Michelin starred North Yorkshire village

Situated within the pretty village of Harome, that is home to Michelin starred restaurant The Star Inn and the Pheasant Hotel, Black Eagle Cottage also has a potential source of income in its separate annexe.

The property oozes charm and character: its original features include a sitting room with vaulted beamed ceiling, exposed stone walls, a log burner and mezzanine area.

Careful renovation has added to its appeal, with stylish bathrooms, and the principal bedroom suite on the ground floor has a dressing room and en suite bathroom with claw foot free-standing bath, plus a further shower room.

The kitchen includes a working aga and original feature range. On the first floor is the second bedroom, and a mezzanine overlooking the sitting room, plus a large storage area.

The annexe includes a garden room, shower and bedroom, and could be utilised in a variety of ways, from a Bed & Breakfast to a home office.

Leafy lawned gardens are landscaped, with seating areas and a paved patio providing the perfect setting for al fresco dining.

Harriet Naish-Bain, associate director at GSC Grays who are handling the sale, said: “This is a rare and wonderful opportunity to purchase a beautiful “chocolate box” cottage in a village featuring world class cuisine.

"Country pursuits make the most of the stunning countryside that provides an exceptional backdrop for this special cottage.”

The current owners have invested considerable effort to create an exceptional home in an area of outstanding natural beauty, on the fringes of the North Yorks Moors National Park.

The Star Inn, a thatched 14th Century pub in Harome, reopened recently after undergoing specialist restoration following a fire a year ago.

Black Eagle Cottage is currently on the market with a guide price of £625,000, through the GSC Grays Boroughbridge office: tel 01423 590500 www.gscgrays.co.uk

