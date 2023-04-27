See inside this riverside home with luxury kitchen, orangery, and shower with sauna

​With extensive gardens on the banks of the River Nidd, this five-bedroom, detached family home is within one of Knaresborough's most sought after areas, and comes with mooring and fishing rights.

The extended and refurbished property has an interior filled with versatile living space.

A hallway with oak flooring and guest w.c. off leads to rooms that include a luxurious breakfast kitchen with fitted units and granite worktops, a large pantry cupboard, a breakfast bar, and a range of integrated Miele and NEFF appliances.

Through double doors is a split level snug and music room with a full height window, and there's a separate utility room as an added facility.

The open plan lounge and diner has a feature log-effect remote control electric fire, a bay window, and bi-folding doors to the spacious orangery that has a vaulted glazed ceiling, underfloor heating and sliding doors to the rear garden.

All five bedrooms are on the first floor, with four being doubles, and two with modern en suite facilities. One bedroom is a split level suite with a dressing area, bay window, and fitted wardrobes.

Along with the main family shower room is a large sauna cubicle, to seat four people.

With plenty of driveway parking and an attached double garage, the house sits well back from the road.

An extensive rear lawned garden with flower beds, trees and shrubs, has a raised patio area, and a decked seating area further down the garden that is positioned to overlook the river.

The town centre with its many amenities is within easy walking distance of the property.

This home, in Abbey Road, Knaresborough, HG5 8HX ​has a gu​ide ​p​rice ​of ​£1,200,000, ​and is for sale with ​Hunters estate agents, Harrogate.

Call ​01423 536222 for more information.

1 . Abbey Road, Knaresborough, HG5 8HX The approach to the detached property in one of Knaresborough's most select locations. Photo: ​Hunters estate agents, Harrogate Photo Sales

2 . Abbey Road, Knaresborough, HG5 8HX ​ A decked area on which to sit or entertain, and lookout over the River Nidd. Photo: Hunters estate agents, Harrogate Photo Sales

3 . Abbey Road, Knaresborough, HG5 8HX ​Hunters estate agents, Harrogate The interior includes a sleek and modern open plan kitchen. Photo: Abbey Road, Knaresborough, HG5 8HX ​Hunters estate agents, Harrogate Photo Sales

4 . Abbey Road, Knaresborough, HG5 8HX Versatile indoor space that opens to a patio and gardens - ideal for the summer. Photo: Hunters estate agents, Harrogate Photo Sales

