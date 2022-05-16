See inside this £2.35m grade II-Listed 19th century villa in Harrogate

The property’s attractive double-fronted façade features a classical cast iron veranda with a glass roof, which stretches across the front of the house.

The accommodation flows from a welcoming reception hall and features plenty of stylish period detailing throughout, including ceiling roses and cornicing, original fireplaces and large sash windows. The two reception rooms to the front of the ground floor are the drawing room and the dining room, both of which benefit from large bay windows, which welcome plenty of natural light.

Towards the rear of the ground floor there is also a comfortable snug and a study which over looks the rear garden, providing flexible options in which to relax

or work.

The lower ground floor provides further living space in the form of a 33ft games room. Steps down from the hallway lead to stunning handpainted Jeremy Woods kitchen with granite worktops and a central island, a range of integrated Miele appliances, boiling tap and a gas fired Aga and natural stone flooring. At one end of the kitchen is fully fitted utility cupboard which has been designed and installed by Roomroom.

On the first floor there are five double bedrooms, including a generous principal bedroom with an en-suite bathroom, which is finished in Carrera marble and bespoke fitted furniture by

Room Room.

The family bathroom and shower room is also complimented in Carrera marble, again designed and installed by Roomroom of Harrogate.

The property is located less than half a mile from the centre of the historic and popular spa town of Harrogate. At the front of the house, the garden is mostly paved with border beds, wrought-iron fencing and the beautiful veranda, which lends character to the front of the house. There are two driveways, one of which leads to the detached two-bedroom coachhouse with garage.

To the rear is a substantial lawned garden with borders to all sides and a beautiful stone wall offering a degree of privacy.

The property is listed with Strutt and Parker for £2.35m. Call 01423 205442 to book a viewing.

