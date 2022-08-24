See inside this £1.1m eco home with a cottage, for sale in Knaresborough

The impressive, four bedroom detached home has a versatile two bedroom cottage within its grounds, with a living room that doubles as a cinema room, as an added amenity to the main house when the cottage is not in use.

The Lodge has a sleek, fitted dining kitchen filled with natural light from a sizeable window overlooking the garden.

There are two reception rooms on the mostly open plan ground floor, that include a family room with feature fireplace, which opens out through double French doors to a scenic rear terrace.

The spacious lounge and dining room areas are bright and airy, and look across the lawned front garden.

A utility room and guest cloakroom are further facilities, and there is storage space, along with scope for development, in the cellar.

All four bedrooms are on the first floor, with one having an Italian en suite bathroom and built-in wardrobes. This room spans the entire house frontage, a glass balustrade assuring uninterrupted views over the garden.

Two further bedrooms have wardrobe facilities and there's a newly renovated, stylish house bathroom.

The cottage adjoins a double garage, and has a breakfast kitchen, a living room, two double bedrooms and a contemporary style shower room within its facilities.

Wrap-around lawned gardens include one that is south facing with a flagged terrace and raised flower bed. Floodlights cover the garden at night, and parking space is plentiful.

An attractive wood summer house is an added feature in the rear garden.

Just a few miles from the many attractions of Harrogate, Knaresborough is a picturesque village and community with a broad range of amenities and many scenic walks and trails.

The Lodge, York Road, Knaresborough, is for sale with Linley and Simpson estate agents, Harrogate, priced at £1,100,000.

Call 01423 540054 for more information.

1. An entrance hallway leading to interior rooms An open feature staircase rises from the hallway to the first floor of this modernised home. Photo: Linley and Simpson estate agents Photo Sales

2. The breakfast kitchen Light floods through to this fitted dining kitchen with a central island. Photo: Linley and Simpson estate agents Photo Sales

3. Indoor to outdoor living... A stunning fireplace and access outdoors to the patio from this bright lounge. Photo: Linley and Simpson estate agents Photo Sales

4. Open plan living style Sitting, dining and work space flow one to another in this light and spacious interior. Photo: Linley and Simpson estate agents Photo Sales