See inside this magnificent Pannal property with five bedrooms and 23 acres

Alder Carr House Farm in Pannal also has outbuildings that include two barns, and an eight-car garage.

The lovely stone-built farmhouse dates back to the late 1700's, and features exposed timber beams and wood panelling, alongside bespoke fittings.

Its grand reception hall with a dining area and gallery landing has underfloor heating, and leads on to five flexible reception rooms which include a spacious, dual aspect sitting room with a large fireplace and wood burner, and French doors that open to the garden.

A study could also work well as a formal dining room, then there's a library, and a fabulous garden room with partial glass roof, flagstone flooring and French doors out to a patio.

The Peter Thompson kitchen has handmade burr oak units, with integrated appliances, and an oil-fuelled Aga with feature brick chimney and hammered copper canopy.

There is plenty of room for a good-size breakfast table and chairs.

A laundry room and adjacent shower room add to the facilities, then completing the ground floor is the stunning indoor spa with its a 10-metre swimming pool, jacuzzi and a steam room, all with full-height windows and a vaulted ceiling.

Upstairs is a family bathroom with three double bedrooms, including the main bedroom that has built-in storage, a west-facing balcony and luxury en suite bathroom with raised bath and separate walk-in shower, plus access to a second private balcony.

Further to the main house is a delectable two-bedroom cottage that is ideal for use as a holiday let or for added family or guest accommodation.

It includes a sitting room, a fully equipped kitchen, two bedrooms, a bathroom, a cloakroom and a laundry.

The property has two ground source heat pumps used in part for central heating, and solar panels that bring an income of £4,000 per annum.

Extensive grounds offer the potential for grazing livestock, while farm buildings include a two-storey barn, a Dutch barn that could be used as a helicopter hanger, and a heated and dehumidified eight car secure garage, as well as a home gym and a stable.

A long driveway leads to front parking space, and a courtyard to the rear.

A choice of patio areas have views of panoramic countryside, and the idyllic garden surrounding the farmhouse has lawns and meadows, and a ha-ha, with hedge and shrub borders, mature trees and a small lake fed by three streams.

​Alder Carr House Farm, Brackenthwaite Lane, Pannal, Harrogate, North Yorkshire, HG3 1PJ, is for sale at £3,700,000, with Strutt and Parker, Harrogate, tel. 01423 561274.

