This seven-bedroom home in the southern Harrogate area is currently for sale at £2, 999,950.

See inside this imposing period home overlooking The Stray - for sale at £2,999,950

This palatial home overlooking The Stray has exceptional facilities ranging from two 18-foot reception rooms, to a grand principal bedroom with its own dressing room, a luxurious en-suite bathroom, and a private balcony with green views.

By Sally Burton
3 minutes ago
Updated 13th Feb 2023, 11:33am

Lawned and well-stocked gardens stretch to the front and side of the house. Cast iron gates open to a pathway through the garden and up to the front door, with a side driveway.

Open plan living and entertaining areas are within a traditionally styled, lavish interior with original features that include open fireplaces, sash windows and decorative detail, with high ceilings.

South Park House has a stunning sun room to the rear, and a further reception room with a fitted bar and open fireplace.

A bright and well equipped, modern kitchen with an Aga has a central island, with plenty of added dining space.

A main dining area is within the open plan reception rooms, with a large bay window, and there is a formal dining room that could serve equally well as a study or home office.

Floor to ceiling windows allow natural light to pour in to the living and entertaining areas.

Five double bedrooms are on the first floor, with a house bathroom. Two of the bedrooms share a Jack and Jill en suite bathroom.

A study and four more versatile rooms are on the second floor.

The house also features a wine cellar and storage facilities.

There's a triple garage with parking in front, which is close to the house, on South Park Road.

Within walking distance of the town centre, this home is within a prime residential area to the south of Harrogate.South Park House, South Park Road, Harrogate, is for sale at £2,999,950 with Strutt and Parker estate agents, Harrogate.

Call 01423 205442 for more information.

