See inside this eco-friendly, bright and homely stables conversion in Harrogate

This detached eco-friendly home was developed from former stables, within its prime location in a quiet residential area just a short walk from the town centre.

Rebuilt 'brick by brick' in 2018, the three-bedroom Grand Designs property evolved as 'both practical and trendy', with no expense spared on its creation.

It is insulated with wood fibre and recycled foamed glass insulation, using natural materials, and upcycling materials which were in use within the original stables.

It's a character home with open plan living that has low running costs, and features under floor heating, an air source heat pump, and triple glazed timber-framed windows.

With private parking, it also has an electric vehicle charging point.

The bright and modern kitchen with dining area and reception room has French doors to the enclosed garden, and a central open staircase. There's also a ground floor utility room and a shower room.

Natural light pours in to the building through two large skylight windows on the landing.

Upstairs are three double bedrooms and a house shower room.

A private, sun-trap courtyard garden is accessed through French doors, from the seating area. Upcycled materials were used to create the paved patio and the fencing.

There's a covered barbecue area, along with a garden shed, with private parking and the ev charging point.The Laithe, Shippen End, Harrogate, is for sale at £450,000 with Carter and Jonas estate agents, tel. 01423 523423, and is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

