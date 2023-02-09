See inside the house that is No. 1 Yorkshire - for sale at £1.1 million

The red brick, Georgian home that stands proudly as the first property in Yorkshire north of Nottingham, is for sale with a price tag of £1.1m..

With the distinguished address of No.1 Yorkshire, South Parade, Bawtry, the six-bedroom Grade ll listed property, that dates back to 1740, has an adjacent coach house with potential for many uses.

A striking feature in the reception hall, with its full height window, is a glass floor panel revealing the wine cellars below.

With the breakfast kitchen on the ground floor are three impressive reception rooms.

The modern kitchen with French doors to a side terrace has fitted units with Corian worktops, integrated appliances, and a large central island with a raised breakfast bar, an induction hob, teppanyaki and wok, and extractor hood. A utility room is an added facility.

Reception rooms comprise a drawing room, dining room and a study.

With its secret door to the dining room, the drawing room has a lovely bay window with wooden shutters, a feature arched recess and decorative detail. A multi-fuel stove sits on a tiled hearth.

Natural light floods the dining room through its full height bay window, with French doors to a rear terrace, ideal for summer entertaining. A multi-fuel stove again provides the cosy factor.

Both dining room and study have oak boarded floors. A marble fireplace features in the study with its bespoke range of fitted furniture.

Also at ground floor level are a side hall with access to a courtyard, and a cloakroom. A vaulted main cellar has 32 compartments for wine storage with a further room for storage.

Bedrooms are split over two floors. One that is accessed from a half-landing has four bespoke fitted bunk beds and sash windows.

The first floor master suite includes a spacious double bedroom with a traditional fireplace. Its en suite shower room with under floor heating has a walk-in rainfall steam shower, a Bluetooth LED mirror and speakers, and a remote control glazed panel to the landing that switches from clear to opaque glass.

A fitted out dressing room with fireplace and bespoke cabinets also has a built in window seat and a dressing table.

Another bedroom, or home gym, has a connecting door to the main bedroom. With fiitted shelving, it has a feature fireplace with cast basket.

The house bathroom with under floor heating includes a double ended bath, a walk in rainfall shower, and twin wash hand basins within a fitted cabinet. A wall mounted television is concealed within a mirror above.

A split level landing on the second floor leads to two attic rooms, and the three remaining bedrooms, of which two have fireplaces.

Within the Coach House that is currently used as a garage, is a lobby area, a first floor studio or gym, a kitchenette with fitted units and a w.c..

Oak gates with an added pedestrian entrance lead in to the property’s side courtyard with parking spaces.

Private walled and lawned gardens to the rear have established trees, plants and shrubs, and a flagstone terrace with lighting is perfect for al fresco dining or entertaining.

No. 1 Yorkshire, South Parade, Bawtry, is for sale at £1,100,000 with Fine and Country estate agents, Bawtry. Call 01302 591000 for details.

1 . No. 1 Yorkshire, South Parade, Bawtry, Doncaster The walled rear garden has a flagstone patio with lawn and established trees, shrubs and plants. Photo: Fine and Country, Bawtry Photo Sales

2 . No. 1 Yorkshire, 1 South Parade, Bawtry, Doncaster The modern kitchen with French. doors out to a side terrace has fitted units with Corian worktops, integrated appliances, and a large central island with a raised breakfast bar, an induction hob, teppanyaki and wok. Photo: Fine and Country, Bawtry Photo Sales

3 . No. 1 Yorkshire, 1 South Parade, Bawtry, Doncaster The stunning drawing room with multi-fuel stove is filled with light from its large bay window, and also features an arched recess and decorative detail. Photo: Fine and Country, Bawtry Photo Sales

4 . No. 1 Yorkshire, 1 South Parade, Bawtry, Doncaster The bright study, with a range of bespoke furniture, also has a marble fireplace as a feature. Photo: Fine and Country, Bawtry Photo Sales