See homes for sale in Yorkshire now, with price tags below £200,000

West and North Yorkshire are among areas across the UK to be experiencing strong and lasting surges in property sales.
However, estate agents report more sales instructions as we move towards Spring, increasing the options for buyers.
This random selection of more affordable properties are all currently for sale with an asking price well below £200,000.
1. Great storage space
A large character kitchen with plenty of storage and integral appliances inside this Scarborough home.
2. Lees Hall Road, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury, £110,000
A mid terrace house with a large living room, two bedrooms, a modern shower room and an enclosed garden, with parking to the rear, Close to local amenities. For sale with Whitegates.
3. Feature fireplace within spacious lounge
Looking from the lounge to the kitchen inside the property on Lees Hall Road, Dewsbury.
4. Horncastle View, Havercroft, Wakefield, £150,000
On a corner plot within a cul-de-sac is this two bedroom semi-detached bungalow with a single garage and parking for several vehicles. Its accommodation, including blinds and curtains,
There's a fitted kitchen, a spacious living room with patio doors to the garden, two bedrooms with fitted storage and a shower room, with lawned gardens.
Easy access to the city centre. For sale with Richard Kendall Estate Agent.