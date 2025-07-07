Restored MGs, tractors, motorbikes and 1936 Disney car mascots in July sale

1956 MG 1500 Roadster – estimate: £20,000-25,000

The annual Transport Sale returns to Tennants Auctioneers on July 12, with an array of classic and vintage cars and motorcycles, a fantastic range of colourful vintage enamel automotive advertising signs, and a broad offering of automobilia including a very rare pair of vintage car mascots.

Leading the sale is a 1956 MG 1500 Roadster, offered with an estimate of £20,000-25,000 (all figures exclude buyer’s premium).

Finished in white, the car is fully restored with a rebuilt engine, and is sold with its history file.

An earlier 1953 MG TD in red on offer was first registered in California, has been fully restored and is sold with an estimate of £15,000-20,000.

‘The Happy Couple’ 1930s Mickey & Minnie Mouse Car Mascots – estimate: £1,500-2,000

Also expected to attract interest is a 1972 Mercedes Benz 350 SL, which has been in the same ownership for over 30 years (estimate: £12,000-14,000).

The roadster R107 range produced by Mercedes from 1971-1989 have long been regarded as dependable, refined and durable, and a favourite among classic car owners.

A very low mileage 1985 Ford Capri Laser, which has been in the ownership of the same family since new, and has been in dry storage for over 30 years, will be sold with an estimate of £16,000-18,000.

Among other vehicles in the sale are a Leyland 344 Tractor, a model first introduced in 1970, with 6,818 hours on the clock (estimate: £2,500-3,500).

1957 BSA Goldstar 350cc Motorcycle – estimate: £8,000-10,000

On offer with an estimate of £8,000-10,000 is a 1957 BSA Goldstar 350cc motorcycle, which has unusual magnesium crank cases and a Taylor Dow headstock.

Among the classic mid-century motorbikes are a good 1958 Triumph Thunderbird 650cc that has only had two previous owners (estimate: £4750-5000), and a good example of a 1963 Triumph Tiger 90 350cc (estimate: £3,500-4,000).

One of the rarest lots in the sale is ‘The Happy Couple’, a pair of Mickey and Minnie Mouse Car Mascots, made with the permission of Disney, by the British company Desmo in the 1930s.

The underside of Mickey is stamped Desmo and By Permission Walt Disney Mickey Mouse Ltd, and is sold with a copy of a photograph of the mascots fitted to a car.

The mascots, that are each 11cm high, were purchased by the vendor’s father, to mount on his Alvis. Now mounted together on a later, rectangular wooden stand, they will be offered for sale with an estimate of £1,500-2,000.

Further notable lots among the automobilia include a Caterpillar Model Sixty 60th Anniversary Model, a 1:12 scale replica of the first CAT diesel powered tractor made in 1931. Handcrafted with over 300 parts, it is one of a limited edition of 500 and is sold with an estimate of £7,000-9,000.

There will also be over 70 lots of vintage enamel motoring advertising signs, which always draw great interest at auction. Highlights of the section include a rare double-sided Motor B.P. Spirit advertising sign in blue (estimate: £800-1,200).

The sale is open for public viewing until Friday, July 11, at Tennants’ salerooms in Leyburn, North Yorkshire.

The catalogue can be viewed online at www.tennants.co.uk.