Residents invited to take part in public consultation on plans for 120 new homes in Harrogate village

Residents in Killinghall are being invited to have their say on plans for a new housing development in the village at a public consultation event.

Bellway Strategic Land is working on proposals to deliver approximately 120 new homes and a large area of public open space on a 16-acre site to the west of Ripon Road at the northern edge of the village.

The plans will go on display at the drop-in consultation event at Killinghall Village Hall on Wednesday, October 15, from 4pm till 7pm.

Members of the Bellway Strategic Land team will be on hand to talk residents through the proposals and answer any questions they may have.

Visitors to the event will be invited to fill in a feedback form with their comments about the plans, which will be used to shape the design of the proposed development.

Martyn Earle, Bellway Strategic Land Director for the Northern region, said: “This parcel of land presents an opportunity to deliver a sensitively designed development which will provide new high-quality housing and publicly accessibly open space for Killinghall.

"The site is close to the village centre and accessible by public transport which makes it a logical and sustainable location for residential development.

“Our vision for the site includes the delivery of approximately 120 homes which would be served by a tree-lined street accessed from Ripon Road, with just over a third of the site being provided as public open space.

"The retention of extensive hedgerows and trees would be complemented by new planting to create a rich natural environment around the new homes and boost biodiversity.

“We are committed to engaging with the local community as we develop our proposals for this site and are keen to hear any comments or suggestions they may have.

"The feedback we receive will inform the final plans so the consultation event is an opportunity for residents and community stakeholders to shape the future design of the development.”

Residents who are unable to attend the consultation event can request a copy of the plans and a feedback form by emailing [email protected]

The closing date for comments is Friday, October 31.