Redrow offers virtual tours of new Harrogate development Granby Meadows

A hi-tech customer experience suite opened on March 26 with digital screens featuring virtual tours of the homes set to be released for sale.

A total of 95 homes will be offered including 38 affordable properties, with a mix of one, two, three and four-bedroom terraced, semi-detached and detached styles.

Steve Jackson, sales director for Redrow Yorkshire, said: “Granby Meadows is another much-awaited development, creating a collection of stunning, high-quality homes in what is an extremely popular area.”

The first properties released for sale will include two, three and four-bedroom homes, priced from around £289,950 to £684,950. The first homes will be ready to move into in January 2023. The show homes at Granby Meadows will be opened in August, with customers able to buy off-plan before then.

Among the first releases is The Warwick - one of Redrow’s most popular styles with a kitchen/dining area that extends the entire width of the property at the rear, along with a separate lounge, three bedrooms, the main with en-suite, and a luxurious family bathroom.