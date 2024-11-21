'Readymade' homes offer fresh start for 2025 in Harrogate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A selection of high specification properties at Redrow’s popular development in Harrogate are ready to move into for the new year.

Kingsley Manor, located off Kingsley Road, offers some of Redrow’s most luxurious designs, ranging from three to five-bedroom homes.

The Readymade homes are energy efficient, brand new properties, with a high specification interior chosen by Redrow’s interior designers. They feature a host of extras included such as flooring, saving potential homebuyers thousands.

The properties are ready to move into straight away, with no onward chain and everything in place, so they’re ideal for buyers who want to move quickly and easily.

A representative image of the Leamington Lifestyle kitchen area

There are currently three ‘Readymade’ house types available at Kingsley Manor including The Oxford Lifestyle, The Leamington Lifestyle and The Harrogate.

The Oxford Lifestyle offers an open plan kitchen / dining area with a separate utility, cloakroom, lounge and an integrated garage. The first floor boasts three double bedrooms, each with its own en-suite. The main bedroom also has its own dressing room. Prices currently start from £540,000.

The three-bedroom Leamington Lifestyle has an open plan kitchen / dining / family room stretching across the back of the property. The ground floor is completed with a separate utility, cloakroom and lounge. Upstairs there are three double bedrooms, and three en-suites, with a walk-in wardrobe/dressing room to the main bedroom. Prices currently start from £561,000.

Or for those looking for a larger property, the four-bedroom Harrogate, features an open-plan kitchen dining and family room, spacious lounge, utility room, and cloakroom. Upstairs there are four double bedrooms, an ensuite and dressing area off the main bedroom and a family bathroom. Prices currently start from £640,000.

A representative image of the Leamington Lifestyle lounge

Steve Jackson, sales director at Redrow Yorkshire, said: “Kingsley Manor is proving to be a very popular choice with buyers looking for a home in Harrogate.

“Our Readymade properties are perfect for those who want a stress-free move, as everything is already in place and all the design decisions have been made by the experts. There are no onward chains so buying Readymade is the ideal option for those who don’t want to wait to move and could see them starting 2025 afresh in a new home.

“We have a number of incentives for potential buyers too, including deposit contributions and Help to Sell.”

Redrow’s Help to Sell scheme makes the process of selling an existing property simple, smooth and stress-free.

Redrow’s team and estate agent partners will do a lot of the work to market and sell a buyer’s existing property.

Steve added: “We’ll agree a valuation and marketing plan for an existing property. Working with agents to achieve a quick sale, it’s all designed to make things easy and convenient.

“One of the biggest costs when selling a house is generally the estate agent's fee. This may be a percentage of the selling price or a fixed fee. However, for customers using Help to Sell, we will contribute towards these fees.”

Kingsley Manor will be eventually include a swathe of green space and two play areas, along with cycle and footpaths linking to neighbouring developments, local facilities and into the town centre.

For further information call 01423 205414 or visit www.redrow.co.uk/kingsleymanor