Rare Mouseman oak carving sets new record in 20th Century Design Sale

Workshop of Robert ‘Mouseman’ Thompson, 'Fighting Stallions', sold for £15,000.

A new auction record for a Mouseman oak carving was set in Tennants Auctioneers’ 20th Century Design Sale on October 4, when ‘Fighting Stallions’ sold for a remarkable £15,000 (all figures exclude buyer’s premium).

‘Fighting Stallions’ is one of the rarest model carvings produced by the Workshop of Robert ‘Mouseman’ Thompson.

Oak is extremely difficult to work with, and the intricate and delicate work seen in this carving is testament to the skill of master Mouseman carver Stan Dodds, who later went on to carve under his own signature critter of a Woodpecker.

The carving was part of one of the most important private collections of Mouseman to appear at Tennants’. Comprising over 40 lots of Mouseman and 10 lots by other Yorkshire Critter Carvers, the collection was carefully curated by Colin and Doreen Stott of West Yorkshire, with every piece cherished and protected.

Workshop of Robert ‘Mouseman’ Thompson, English Oak Mantel Clock, sold for £14,500.

The collection realised a total hammer price of £84,240 and included further outstanding pieces such as carved ‘Draught Horse’, again the work of Stan Dodds, which sold for £5,500.

The entire section of Mouseman in the sale saw very strong levels of interest and competitive bidding throughout, realising a total hammer price of £201,090.

Further notable results included a 1929 English Oak Bureau commissioned by Thomas Mallen (1901-1982), owner and manager of R.C. Mallen Gentleman’s Outfitters in Vine Place, Sunderland (sold for £13,000), a circa 1980s English Oak Mantel Clock carved to either side with elephants (sold for £14,500), and a possibly unique diminutive English Oak Octagonal Table measuring just 29.5cm high, and likely to have been made for a child (sold for £4,800).

Aside from Mouseman, other outstanding lots in the sale included the last ever pot made by Monica Young, master potter. Measuring almost 1.5m high, the pot sold for £7,000.

Robert ‘Mouseman’ Thompson, Miniature Oak Table, sold for £4,800.

Monica Young (1929-2004) was an extraordinary, self-taught potter who created monumental sculptural pots from her studio in Reeth, in the Yorkshire Dales.

The sale achieved a total hammer price of £291,750 for 345 lots, and a 93 per cent sold rate. All prices quoted are hammer price, excluding buyer’s premium of 24 per cent plus VAT.