Rare model locomotive almost reaches world auction record at Tennants in Leyburn

The O Gauge 2-6-2T Class 3MT locomotive was made by James Stanley Beeson (1906-1990) of Ringwood, Hampshire, a model train maker of exceptional talent.

Models by Beeson are much admired and sought-after amongst collectors, and this price is close to the world auction record for his work.

This particular example was finished as BR 82007 and was once illustrated in the October 1960 issue of Railway Modeller magazine.

A good private collection of Hornby and Bachmann DCC (Digital Command Control) models, which include sound effects, sold well too; with the 60 lots selling for a total hammer price of £7,600. Highlights of the collection included a lot comprising Bachmann OO Gauge Coaches that sold for £250.

Live steam models attracted strong interest during the sale, too, and the section was led by a very attractive scratchbuilt live steam model of a boat named ‘Dirk’, which sold for £950, and a Maxwell Hemmens Live Steam Traction Engine, ‘Messenger’, which sold for £850.

An interesting selection of Beatles related memorabilia was topped by a signed photograph of the Fab Four, which sold for £950. The signatures for Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr were original autographs, however, the signatures of George Harrison and John Lennon were written by Ringo Starr.

It was not uncommon for The Beatles to sign each other’s names, or indeed for their road manager to sign their names.

The card was obtained by the vendor in 1962 or 1963 by writing to Paul McCartney at this address in Forthlin Road and is inscribed ‘To Sue with love from Ringo Starr xxx’.

A large private collection of Beatles related memorabilia comprising a mix of vintage collectables sold well, and highlights included a Selco ‘The Beatles’ Ringo Starr Snare Drum that sold for £300.

Also of note and selling well above estimate were two lots of 1970s football trade cards; with the top two lots selling for £1,100 and £950, more than 10 times their bottom estimates.

The sale achieved a total hammer price of £50,700 with an 89% sold rate for 266 lots.

All prices quoted are hammer price, excluding buyer’s premium at 22% plus VAT.

Full sale results are available on Tennants website at www.tennants.co.uk.

The next events at the auctioneers is the Antiques and Interiors, to include Silver and Beswick and Border Fine Arts sale on August 6.

The specialist section of Beswick and Border Fine Arts starts at lot 1000 and includes BFA limited-edition agricultural models, and rare Beswick models such as the Belted Galloway Bull, Rockinghorse Grey Horses, and good group lots of dogs and farm animals.

The auction will also include a specialist section of Silver, starting from lot 1, as well as a mix of affordable traditional art and antiques, jewellery, watches and more.

