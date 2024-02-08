News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING
Check out this incredible home 'fit for a king' with heated limestone floors, indoor pool, bar, and bespoke chandelier.Check out this incredible home 'fit for a king' with heated limestone floors, indoor pool, bar, and bespoke chandelier.
Check out this incredible home 'fit for a king' with heated limestone floors, indoor pool, bar, and bespoke chandelier.

Rare Georgian manor ‘fit for a king’ with private balconies, indoor pool and bespoke bar near Harrogate

Take a look at this classic manor home that agents are calling a ‘rare and exquisite’ property new to the market this week, on Zoopla.
By natasha audsley
Published 8th Feb 2024, 09:14 GMT

Huby Manor sits in the village of Huby on Crag Lane, just off of the A658 on Harrogate Road.

The property is on the market at the guide price of £2,750,000, with Monroe Estate Agents - Boston Spa, not far from the spa town of Harrogate.

This purpose built property was influenced by the classic Georgian style, with a double column portico entrance, the first noticeable feature on arrival.

While the property boasts close proximity to amenities, it also enjoys its own privacy surrounded by green belt views.

With a bespoke Mark Wilkinson integrated kitchen, heated limestone flooring, and unique period features throughout complimenting the interiors contemporary style, buyers may agree this home is ‘fit for a king’.

Take a look inside this rare and exquisite home available on Zoopla, this week.

For more information follow this link: https://www.zoopla.co.uk

This stylish property has six bedrooms, five bathrooms, and four reception areas.

1. Huby Manor, Huby, Harrogate

This stylish property has six bedrooms, five bathrooms, and four reception areas. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Fitted with bespoke kitchens the property has both a modern and traditional appearance.

2. Huby Manor, Huby, Harrogate

Fitted with bespoke kitchens the property has both a modern and traditional appearance. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The property is fitted with the latest technology throughout.

3. Huby Manor, Huby, Harrogate

The property is fitted with the latest technology throughout. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The property has plenty of dining and extra space for entertaining guests.

4. Huby Manor, Huby, Harrogate

The property has plenty of dining and extra space for entertaining guests. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:HarrogateZooplaGeorgian