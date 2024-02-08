Huby Manor sits in the village of Huby on Crag Lane, just off of the A658 on Harrogate Road.
The property is on the market at the guide price of £2,750,000, with Monroe Estate Agents - Boston Spa, not far from the spa town of Harrogate.
This purpose built property was influenced by the classic Georgian style, with a double column portico entrance, the first noticeable feature on arrival.
While the property boasts close proximity to amenities, it also enjoys its own privacy surrounded by green belt views.
With a bespoke Mark Wilkinson integrated kitchen, heated limestone flooring, and unique period features throughout complimenting the interiors contemporary style, buyers may agree this home is ‘fit for a king’.
Take a look inside this rare and exquisite home available on Zoopla, this week.
For more information follow this link: https://www.zoopla.co.uk