Huby Manor sits in the village of Huby on Crag Lane, just off of the A658 on Harrogate Road.

The property is on the market at the guide price of £2,750,000, with Monroe Estate Agents - Boston Spa, not far from the spa town of Harrogate.

This purpose built property was influenced by the classic Georgian style, with a double column portico entrance, the first noticeable feature on arrival.

While the property boasts close proximity to amenities, it also enjoys its own privacy surrounded by green belt views.

With a bespoke Mark Wilkinson integrated kitchen, heated limestone flooring, and unique period features throughout complimenting the interiors contemporary style, buyers may agree this home is ‘fit for a king’.

Take a look inside this rare and exquisite home available on Zoopla, this week.

