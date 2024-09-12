Rare early Mouseman furniture features in upcoming sale

One of two carved mice on an English Oak Hutch, circa 1926.

​Tennants Auctioneers are delighted to be offering another outstanding selection of early Mouseman furniture in the 20th Century Design Sale on October 5.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Most excitingly for Mouseman fans, is a rare circa 1926 English Oak Hutch Cupboard, which has two of Robert Thompson’s own hand-carved mice with front paws. These were only included on very early pieces, and most unusually they are undercut so their heads and chests are raised off the wood underneath (estimate: £6,000-8,000, all figures exclude buyer’s premium).

A mouse in the same raised pose can be found on the mantelpiece in Robert Thompson’s cottage in Kilburn, still home to the firm today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hutch is also carved with a heraldic motif with a bee and the word ‘Industria’, an identical crest to that on a suite of Mouseman furniture that sold in 2018.

Robert ‘Mouseman’ Thompson, an English Oak Hutch, circa 1926 – estimate: £6,000 to £8000

The hutch comes with provenance from the Preston/Isherwood family, from Lancashire. Joe Isherwood was a great friend of Robert Thompson, and Joe’s son Jack purchased numerous pieces of Mouseman Furniture.

His daughter Mary married Harry Preston, and they too, commissioned furniture from Robert Thompson for their marital home in Burnley. A Pair of English Oak Easy Chairs made circa 1930 for the Prestons are in the sale, est. £8,000-10,000. The chairs have bespoke iron fittings under the arms: under one is a whisky glass holder, and the other an ashtray.

A further group of articles of Mouseman furniture in the sale were commissioned in the 1930s for Tudor Croft, an Arts and Crafts house on the edge of Guisborough, which was built by Ronald Crossley in 1935.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crossley ran the family brickworks in Commondale, and the house was constructed using their speciality bricks. Robert Thompson was commissioned to help fit the house, including panelling the living and

Robert ‘Mouseman’ Thompson, a Pair of English Oak Easy Chairs, circa 1930 – estimate: £8,000-10,000.

dining rooms, fitting an inglenook fireplace, beams, and front door as well as free-standing furniture. There was even a Mouseman beam.

On offer in the sale is an impressive English Oak Dresser (est: £8,000-12,000), an unusually sized English Oak 6’ 6” Refectory Dining Table (est: £2,000-3,000), and a Set of Six English Oak Panel Back Dining Chairs (est: £2,000-3,000), all made for the wedding of Ronald and Lilian Crossley in 1933.

Two corporate Mouseman commissions are also on offer, firstly an English Oak 9ft Refectory Table (est: £4,000-6,000) and a Set of Twelve English Oak Armchairs (est: £8,000-12,000), which were by repute made for Yorkshire Copper Works in Leeds in 1939.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finally, there is a highly personal collection of Mouseman and Critter pieces from the estate of the late Ken Almack (1932-2021), one of Robert Thompson’s craftsmen.

Almack was born at Sutton-under-Whitestonecliffe, one of nine children, and his brother was Colin (Beaverman) Almack (1930-1996).

At the age of 14, Ken served his apprenticeship at Kilburn under Robert Thompson, then joined The Green Howards Belle Isle Platoon in the early 1950s for National Service.

He returned to Kilburn as a craftsman, then married in 1957 at St Mary’s Church, Thirsk. Bob (Wrenman) Hunter was his best man. Highlights of this collection include a Burr Oak Dish Top Stool, made in 1947 and inscribed ‘For Mam’ (est: £600-900), and two little carvings of mice standing on a wheel of cheese, each on offer with an estimate of £700-1,000.

The sale will include over 100 lots of Mouseman furniture and furnishings, and over 80 lots by the Yorkshire Critters.