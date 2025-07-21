Rare and ancient coins including Charles 1 Crown feature in upcoming sale

Royal Mint, 5oz Gold Proof Britannia 2022 – estimate: £9,000-10,000

The Coins and Banknotes Sale at Tennants Auctioneers on August 8 presents a diverse selection of quality lots from across the numismatic spectrum. Both ancient and hammered coins are well represented, featuring many Roman, Celtic, Saxon, and Medieval issues, including hammered pennies from the reigns of Aethelred II, Cnut, and William I.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The section dedicated to gold and bullion is particularly strong, showcasing a range of large gold sets.

Notable items include a 2002 Golden Jubilee 13-Coin Collection (estimate: £7,000-8,000, all figures exclude buyer’s premium), which comes with a full gold proof Maundy Set, and a 5oz Gold Proof Britannia from 2022 (estimate: £9,000-10,000).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A particular highlight is a rare Charles I Crown from the Oxford Mint (estimate: £1,000-1,500), dating back to 1643. This crown was struck using Shrewsbury dies and features the famous ‘Declaration’ legend on the reverse.

Charles I, Crown 1643 – Estimate: £1,000-1,500

This declaration was made at the onset of the English Civil War in Wellington, Shropshire, where the King vowed to uphold the Protestant religion, the laws of England, and the liberty of Parliament. Due to its significance, an abbreviated Latin version of the declaration was struck on coins shortly after.

The sale will include a stunning Victoria ‘Gothic’ Crown from 1847 (estimate: £1,500-2,000), a coin considered to be among the most attractive ever issued by the Royal Mint.

With only around 8,000 coins minted, this scarce example is offered in extremely fine condition with a beautiful iridescent tone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An extensive selection of British milled coinage will feature, with a variety of Yorkshire tokens, and a few rare Asian banknotes.

Victoria, 'Gothic' Crown 1847 – estimate: £1,500-2,000

Collectors of modern issues will find a strong offering of Royal Mint commemorative coins and sets.