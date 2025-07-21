Rare and ancient coins including Charles 1 Crown feature in upcoming sale
The section dedicated to gold and bullion is particularly strong, showcasing a range of large gold sets.
Notable items include a 2002 Golden Jubilee 13-Coin Collection (estimate: £7,000-8,000, all figures exclude buyer’s premium), which comes with a full gold proof Maundy Set, and a 5oz Gold Proof Britannia from 2022 (estimate: £9,000-10,000).
A particular highlight is a rare Charles I Crown from the Oxford Mint (estimate: £1,000-1,500), dating back to 1643. This crown was struck using Shrewsbury dies and features the famous ‘Declaration’ legend on the reverse.
This declaration was made at the onset of the English Civil War in Wellington, Shropshire, where the King vowed to uphold the Protestant religion, the laws of England, and the liberty of Parliament. Due to its significance, an abbreviated Latin version of the declaration was struck on coins shortly after.
The sale will include a stunning Victoria ‘Gothic’ Crown from 1847 (estimate: £1,500-2,000), a coin considered to be among the most attractive ever issued by the Royal Mint.
With only around 8,000 coins minted, this scarce example is offered in extremely fine condition with a beautiful iridescent tone.
An extensive selection of British milled coinage will feature, with a variety of Yorkshire tokens, and a few rare Asian banknotes.
Collectors of modern issues will find a strong offering of Royal Mint commemorative coins and sets.