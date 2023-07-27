Rare 1990 20p error coin to feature in upcoming coin sale

A Rare 20p Error Coin With Royal Mint Certification – Estimate: £1,200-1,800

​ With all areas of numismatic interest represented from ancient to modern, commemorative, proof sets, gold, silver and an interesting selection of banknotes, there is something to appeal to all collectors.

For those with an interest in error coins the forthcoming sale will feature a rare 20p Error Coin with Royal Mint certification.

This 1990 20p has been struck on a copper-plated steel blank intended for one of the other countries the Royal Mint produces coins for; a spectacular error and the only one of its kind known, on discovery the coin was featured in the national press.

Pattern Crown 1966 – Estimate: £1,000-1,500

The coin is encapsulated and graded MS63 by ANACS and is complete with Royal Mint letter of accreditation (estimate: £1,200-1,800 plus buyer’s premium).

The August auction will be the third in a row to feature a George VI 1937 Gold Proof Set.

This four- coin set, comprising a £5, double sovereign, sovereign and half sovereign, is housed in its original Royal Mint red leather case and is in ‘about uncirculated’ condition; only around 5,000 of these sets were minted (estimate: £10,000-12,000 plus buyer’s premium).

Another interesting and rare lot featured in the sale will be a 1966 Pattern Crown (Bull 4347, ESC 393Q).

George VI, 'Coronation' Gold Proof Set 1937 – Estimate: £10,000-12,000

Minted in sterling silver, designed by Anthony Foley and one of only 100 struck, this pattern features the conjoined busts of Prince Phillip and Queen Elizabeth II, with a striking image of Britannia hurling thunderbolts on the reverse (estimate: £1,000- 1,500 plus buyer’s premium).

Following a strong showing for British and Foreign gold coins in the last sale, the forthcoming sale features an extensive gold section.

With a nice selection of early milled British gold and later sovereigns, together with interesting foreign examples from many different countries, this sale is likely to appeal to collectors of gold.

The first example to be sold at Tennants of gold featuring the bust of our new king, Charles III will also be included in the form of a 2022 4-Coin Gold Proof Set, struck in memory of Queen Elizabeth II and one of only 750 made (estimate: £1,200 –1,600 plus buyer’s premium).

Finally, collectors of banknotes will not be disappointed, with numerous interesting examples of English, Scottish and foreign banknotes.