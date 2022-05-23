Pupils in Thorp Arch help create blossoming community at new Lovell Homes development

The children from Lady Elizabeth Hastings school were invited to create blossom designs showcasing what they love about the local area as part of an open weekend at Lovell Homes’ nearby Blossomfield development.

Located in Wetherby, the development is home to 119 two-, three- and four-bedroom houses, with three-bedroom homes from £315,000 and four-bedroom homes from £420,000.

The children’s designs have since been turned into a blossom tree inside one of the show homes.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Colette Ben Tarcha, regional sales director, said: “We were delighted to see all the wonderful and thoughtful designs the students created for us. Given the development’s name, we thought that a blossom tree would be the perfect way to promote all of the fantastic things Thorp Arch has to offer. The designs have already taken pride of place and they’ve been the topic of discussion among many prospective buyers already.”

This is the second time Lovell has enlisted the support of local school children in the area, after it worked with Crossley Primary School last autumn ahead of the show home launch at Halloween, when pupils decorated more than 100 pumpkins with spectacularly spooky designs.

Natalie Sherliker, class teacher at Lady Elizabeth Hastings said: “Often we find that we take the place we live for granted, so this activity was fantastic for the children as it reminded them how proud they are to live in Thorp Arch and gave them the opportunity to get creative at the same time. It was really interesting to see their perspectives on the local community and surrounding area and they were all so excited to know that their work was going to be put on display for everyone to see.”

Helen Dunn, headteacher at Lady Elizabeth Hastings, added: “Being able to bring the children down to the development and see their designs take centre stage in the show homes was an incredibly proud moment. It’s incredibly beneficial for the pupils to learn more about what’s happening in their local area and this was a fun and interactive way of doing it, so we’d like to thank Lovell Homes for the opportunity to get involved in this exciting new development.”