Private collections of modern designer fashion and accessories in December sale

The sale will include the Private Collection of a Lady from North Yorkshire, who built up a remarkable wardrobe during a thirty-year career working for FTSE 100 companies and in broadcast media. She says of the collection: “Born in West Yorkshire to a working-class family, I worked very hard to get on… Perhaps it comes from not having much at the start of my young life, but I developed a keen eye for the unusual and the beautifully styled”. The collection incorporates smart workwear staples and one-off pieces bought from the designers themselves having visited their workshops in London. There is also a focus on avant-garde German designers and Scandinavian designers, known for their wearable, yet diverse fine fabrics. Highlights of the collection include a Mulberry Chocolate Brown Leather Bayswater Shoulder Bag (estimate: £400-600 plus buyer’s premium), a Chanel Wool and Cashmere Two Piece comprising trousers and waistcoat (estimate: £300-500, a Sonia Rykiel Brown Double Breasted Coat (estimate: £250-350), and an Alexander McQueen Grey Wool Short Cape (estimate: £150-250).