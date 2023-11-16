Private collections of modern designer fashion and accessories in December sale
The auction will offer beautifully looked after pieces from renowned designer labels including Chanel, Hermès, Louis Vuitton, Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, and Versace as well as notable high street brands such as L.K. Bennett and Whistles. There will also be a small selection of menswear.
The sale will include the Private Collection of a Lady from North Yorkshire, who built up a remarkable wardrobe during a thirty-year career working for FTSE 100 companies and in broadcast media. She says of the collection: “Born in West Yorkshire to a working-class family, I worked very hard to get on… Perhaps it comes from not having much at the start of my young life, but I developed a keen eye for the unusual and the beautifully styled”. The collection incorporates smart workwear staples and one-off pieces bought from the designers themselves having visited their workshops in London. There is also a focus on avant-garde German designers and Scandinavian designers, known for their wearable, yet diverse fine fabrics. Highlights of the collection include a Mulberry Chocolate Brown Leather Bayswater Shoulder Bag (estimate: £400-600 plus buyer’s premium), a Chanel Wool and Cashmere Two Piece comprising trousers and waistcoat (estimate: £300-500, a Sonia Rykiel Brown Double Breasted Coat (estimate: £250-350), and an Alexander McQueen Grey Wool Short Cape (estimate: £150-250).
From other vendors come such highlights as a Hermès Birkin Bag (estimate: £6,000-8,000) a Louis Vuitton Kimono Handbag (estimate: £800-1,200), a Chanel Small Classic Flap Pink Quilted Handbag (estimate: £800-1,000), and a Monique Lhuillier Silver Sequin Ombre Illusion Dress (estimate: £200-300). The sale will also offer Selected items sold on behalf of the Terry Family of York (Terry’s Chocolates).
All the items will be available for viewing ahead of the sale in Tennants’ Leyburn salerooms and in the online catalogue. Learn more at www.tennants.co.uk.
ENDS
Pictures
A Selection of Items from the Sale
A Hermès Birkin Bag – Estimate: £6,000-8,000
An Alexander McQueen Grey Wool Short Cape – Estimate: £150-250