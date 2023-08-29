Plans to build up to 450 new homes and riverside public park in Tadcaster progress

The team behind Eleven Arches have revealed more details about the vision as they call on people to get involved in a second stage of consultation.

The proposals for land off Wetherby Road and next to the River Wharfe are aimed at reversing the chronic lack of local housing choice.

Only 25 homes and two affordable homes have been built in Tadcaster since 2011, meaning that young people are being forced to leave the area to find housing and the town’s growth has been stunted.

A masterplan for the Eleven Arches site, featuring up to 450 homes, has been worked on in more detail, taking on board feedback from a first consultation in 2022.

It features a real mix of homes to meet local demand, including family homes and specialist older persons accommodation.

The considered design aims to make it a sustainable addition to Tadcaster’s community with a number of other features planned including a new riverside public park which will be made more accessible with new footpaths and cycleways.

There are also plans for a new playground, new measures to increase the site’s flood resilience and much more.

The plans are being brought forward by Gladman Developments Ltd, who is working with the Grimston Park Estate who own the land.

Katherine Putnam, Planning Director at Gladman, said: “We had a fantastic response to our first community consultation last year – people really get the effect that lack of housing choice is having on the town, particularly on younger generations.

"We’ve since worked really hard to take on board the feedback.

“Our plan for Eleven Arches is for a mix of homes that squarely meets the local need.

“Eleven Arches is also a rare chance to deliver a new public park for Tadcaster.

"We’ve planned the site so that the majority of the land is not only left as green space, but proactively enhanced – whether that’s making it more accessible, introducing new wildlife habitats and planting, or creating new spaces where people can sit and spend time.

"Overall, an addition to Tadcaster that will benefit existing residents as well as new.”

The latest consultation on the vision will run until Friday 22 September, following which an application will be submitted to North Yorkshire Council for consideration.