News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’

Plans to build up to 450 new homes and riverside public park in Tadcaster progress

Plans to build up to 450 new homes and a new riverside public park in Tadcaster have taken a step forward.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 29th Aug 2023, 15:34 BST- 2 min read
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 15:35 BST

The team behind Eleven Arches have revealed more details about the vision as they call on people to get involved in a second stage of consultation.

The proposals for land off Wetherby Road and next to the River Wharfe are aimed at reversing the chronic lack of local housing choice.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Only 25 homes and two affordable homes have been built in Tadcaster since 2011, meaning that young people are being forced to leave the area to find housing and the town’s growth has been stunted.

A plan to build up to 450 new homes and a new riverside public park in Tadcaster have taken a step forwardA plan to build up to 450 new homes and a new riverside public park in Tadcaster have taken a step forward
A plan to build up to 450 new homes and a new riverside public park in Tadcaster have taken a step forward
Most Popular

A masterplan for the Eleven Arches site, featuring up to 450 homes, has been worked on in more detail, taking on board feedback from a first consultation in 2022.

It features a real mix of homes to meet local demand, including family homes and specialist older persons accommodation.

The considered design aims to make it a sustainable addition to Tadcaster’s community with a number of other features planned including a new riverside public park which will be made more accessible with new footpaths and cycleways.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There are also plans for a new playground, new measures to increase the site’s flood resilience and much more.

The plans are being brought forward by Gladman Developments Ltd, who is working with the Grimston Park Estate who own the land.

Katherine Putnam, Planning Director at Gladman, said: “We had a fantastic response to our first community consultation last year – people really get the effect that lack of housing choice is having on the town, particularly on younger generations.

"We’ve since worked really hard to take on board the feedback.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Our plan for Eleven Arches is for a mix of homes that squarely meets the local need.

“Eleven Arches is also a rare chance to deliver a new public park for Tadcaster.

"We’ve planned the site so that the majority of the land is not only left as green space, but proactively enhanced – whether that’s making it more accessible, introducing new wildlife habitats and planting, or creating new spaces where people can sit and spend time.

"Overall, an addition to Tadcaster that will benefit existing residents as well as new.”

The latest consultation on the vision will run until Friday 22 September, following which an application will be submitted to North Yorkshire Council for consideration.

For more information, visit www.elevenarchestadcaster.com

Related topics:TadcasterRiver Wharfe