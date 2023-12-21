Plans to build 400 new homes and riverside park in Tadcaster submitted to North Yorkshire Council

Plans to build a mix of new homes and a riverside public park a short walk from Tadcaster town centre have been submitted to North Yorkshire Council.

Eleven Arches – the proposed development for land off Wetherby Road – is aimed at addressing a chronic local housing shortage which has stunted the town’s growth.

Just 27 homes (including only two affordable homes) have been built in Tadcaster since 2011, meaning people have had to leave the town to find a place to live.

An application has now been submitted to North Yorkshire Council following an extensive consultation with the community.

Plans to build 400 new homes and a riverside park in Tadcaster have been submitted to North Yorkshire Council

It seeks permission for:

- Up to 410 high-quality new homes, with a range of types to meet local demand

- Up to 40 per cent to be affordable homes

- Up to 5,100 sqm of specialist older persons’ accommodation to address local demand

- A mobility hub including electric vehicle charging points, car club spaces and a school drop-off zone to support the neighbouring primary school

- Extensive planting, landscaping, public open space and children’s play areas – creating a new riverside park

- Measures to manage surface water and increase flood resilience

Every aspect of the plan is aimed at addressing issues faced by the town – from providing new affordable homes and addressing an identified need for new children’s play spaces, to delivering traffic-calming measures on Wetherby Road.

It’s also predicted that the project will boost the town’s economy.

As well as generating an estimated £1.82 million in Community Infrastructure Levy payments to be spent in Tadcaster, it would also deliver more than £8 million in council tax payments over ten years and 169 full-time equivalent direct jobs during construction.

The plans are being brought forward by Gladman Developments Ltd, who is working with the Grimston Park Estate who own the land.

Katherine Putnam, Planning Director at Gladman Developments Ltd, said: “Tadcaster is a really good example of what happens when virtually no new homes are built.

"You see an aging population as young people and families leave, house prices rocketing and the hyper local economy taking a hit.

"We’re bringing forward a sustainable and considered plan aimed squarely at reversing those trends.

“Every aspect of the plans we’ve put forward responds to Tadcaster’s needs, from the 40 per cent affordable homes to address a chronic local shortage, to greatly increasing accessibility to open green spaces as part of the public park.

“Eleven Arches is not only aimed at helping people find a home and build a life in Tadcaster – something that’s currently really hard to do – but to inject more vitality into the town centre.

"Creating opportunities for more people and families to live in the town, spending time and money here, will ultimately shore up the future of local services and support local independent businesses to thrive.”