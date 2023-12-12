Plans for 130 new homes in Wetherby submitted to Leeds City Council by house builder Persimmon

Persimmon, one of the United Kingdom's largest house builders, has submitted plans to Leeds City Council to build 130 new homes in Wetherby.

The site at Sandbeck Lane is allocated for housing in Leeds City Council's Local Plan, which aims to increase the number and types of houses available to local buyers.

A mix of property types is proposed, ranging from apartments through to two, three, four and five-bedroom houses.

A total of 46 homes on the development would be transferred to a local housing association.

Persimmon has submitted plans to Leeds City Council to build 130 new homes at Sandbeck Lane in Wetherby

The properties would be built to new building regulations and come fitted with EV chargers and air-source heat pumps.

James Parkin, Land Director at Persimmon West Yorkshire, said: "We're thrilled to have submitted plans for 130 exemplary new homes in Wetherby.

"We've been working closely with residents, councillors, the Better Wetherby Partnership and Wetherby Civic Society to ensure that the views of the community are reflected in these proposals.

"Feedback at the recent public exhibition was positive and so we're looking forward to moving these plans forward in the coming months."

The proposed development includes a £1.1m Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) contribution, earmarked to support local infrastructure improvements.

Ecological features such as bat and bird boxes and gaps within garden fences for hedgehogs would be incorporated within the site, which will provide a 21 per cent net gain overall in biodiversity value.