Planning applications received week ending September 30

Planning applications across the district

HARROGATE

Building of first floor extension at 15 Redhill Road, Harrogate HG1 3JQ.

Building of detached garden store / garden room to form home office. Minor alterations to fenestration of approved extension at 22 Woodside, Harrogate HG1 5NG.

Replacement of one wooden sash window by an otherwise identical UPVC sash window at 36 Kent Road, Harrogate HG1 2LJ.

Variation of conditions 2 (drawings), 4 and 5 (BREEAM), and 13 (noise) of planning permission 19/01098/DVCMAJ to allow alterations to design, appearance and layout of approved south stand at Harrogate Town AFC, Wetherby Road, Harrogate HG2 7RY.

Full discharge of details under conditions 10 (noise management scheme and boundary treatment detail), 11 (eastern terrace design scheme), 22 (high net protection details) and 23 (boundary treatment) and partial discharge of details under conditions 3 (materials), 8 (external artificial lighting) and 17 (vehicles precaution measures) of planning permission 19/01098/DVCMAJ – Variation of condition 2 (Drawings for the East Stand) of planning permission 18/03954/DVCMAJ – Application for the variation of conditions of planning permission 17/04738/FULMAJ Retention of 3G pitch, demolition of existing bar, office, changing rooms and corporate hospitality stand, and development of a clubhouse, turnstiles, extension to the family stand, extension to the south stand, new seated terraces to the north east and east, office building, floodlighting scheme and associated access arrangements at Harrogate Town AFC, Wetherby Road, Harrogate HG2 7RY.

Building of a single storey side extension and porch to the front of the dwelling at 13 Wharfedale Crescent, Harrogate HG2 0AX.

Loft conversion including hip to gable and rear dormer at 24 Woodlands Road, Harrogate HG2 7AY.

Building of first floor extension above existing garage to form self contained annex at 9 Oakbank, Harrogate HG1 2JT.

Demolition of existing single storey extension, and building of a two storey extension with alterations to fenestration at 15 Wensley Grove, Harrogate HG2 8AH.

Proposed rear extension, external works and replacement garage at 66 West End Avenue, Harrogate HG2 9BY.

KNARESBOROUGH

Demolition of detached garage. Building of single storey extension, front porch and detached double garage, alterations to internal layout and fenestration at The Oaks, Hay-APark Lane, Knaresborough HG5 0ST.

NIDDERDALE

Variation of condition 2 (approved plans - to include PV panels and additional fenestration) of planning permission 21/01084/FUL – Conversion of barn to form a single dwelling at Oxen Close Farm, Darley.

Demolition of conservatory, building of rear single storey extension, first floor extension to side and rear and alterations to fenestration at West Field, Crag Lane, Felliscliffe HG3 2LB.

Building of dry store – Machinery & Hay at Riverside Farm, Low Laithe HG3 4BU.

Building of detached double garage and associated landscaping at The Old Vicarage, Darley Head, Darley HG3 2QF.

Building of lockable stable/storage building on hard standing at Claremont, Darley Head, Darley HG3 2QF.

RIPON

Proposed porch for downstairs toilet with obscure glazed window to front - Brick work and roof tiles on porch to match existing bricks and roof tiles to main dwellinghouse at 36 Moorside Dale, Ripon HG4 2RZ.