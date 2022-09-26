Planning applications received week ending September 23

Planning applications across the district

HARROGATE

Variation of Condition 2 (temporary use) of planning permission 17/05416/FUL - building of portable cabin for a temporary period with link extension to Bilton Youth Centre at North Yorkshire Sport Ltd, 69 Bilton Lane, Harrogate HG1 3DT.

Proposed canopies to outdoor seating at 14 Beulah Street Harrogate HG1 1QQ.

Varition of conditions 4, 15, 23 & 25 of Application 21/01336/FULMAJ (Change of use of former Council Headquarters to Class E (commercial, business and service) use comprising offices and restaurant / bar with ancillary residential and gym use; building of a two-storey roof-top extension, replacement fenestration and new electricity substation and alterations to parking, landscaping and other associated works) to allow for extened hours of use of external terrace, amended arrangements for the collection of waste, extended hours for deliveries and dispatches and clarification on the location of the obscure glazed balustrade. Conditions(s) Removal: The proposed amendments to conditions 4, 15, 23 & 25 as mentioned within the proposed changes and elevation are not looking to alter any fundamental aspects of the approved design, they are however focused on the practical management and use of the building. Furthermore, it is not anticipated that any of the proposed amendments will have a negative impact on the residents surrounding the property, however the amendments to the planning conditions, provide clarification on the existing conditions applied to the approval notice. We have also resubmitted the acoustic assessment which was submitted with the approved application with this application as it is pertinent to the understanding and analysis of the proposed changes at Former Council Offices, Crescent Gardens, Harrogate.

Variation of condition 2 of planning permission 22/00941/FUL to allow installation of solar panels and boundary walls and gates at 21B South Park Road, Harrogate HG1 5QU.

Retrospective application for an external screen and wall mounted canopy at Nidderdale House, The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate HG1 1NS.

Installation of new fronts and roof and part change of use to takeaway (Sui generis) at 146A Kings Road, Harrogate HG1 5HY.

Variation of Conditions 1 (approved drawing) and 3 (obscure glazed screen) of planning permission 21/04734/FUL - Building of first floor and single storey extensions, alterations to garage roof, installation of four dormers. (Retrospective Application) and installation of glass screen to rear terrace and vertical timber boarding at 3 Brunswick Drive, Harrogate, North Yorkshire HG1 2PZ.

Non-material amendment of planning permission 22/02482/FUL for Reduction in height of glazing on new rear facade of extension from 4000mm to 2750mm in height at 70 Kent Road, Harrogate HG1 2NH.

Demolition of single storey stand alone garage and building of a single storey side and rear extension at 62 Pannal Ash Drive, Harrogate HG2 0HS.

Building of single storey side and rear wraparound extension at 25 Rossett Way, Harrogate HG2 0EE.

Building of single storey rear extension, front bay window and alterations to fenestration at 2 Rossett Avenue, Harrogate HG2 9NA.

Replacement of existing 2.2m fence (retrospective) at 55 St Georges Road, Harrogate HG2 9BP.

Single storey rear extension. Two storey side extension at 4 Wayside Grove, Harrogate HG2 8NR.

Single storey front and gable extension at 8 St Helens Road, Harrogate HG2 8LB.

Building of first floor rear extension over existing single storey rear extension with existing rear flat roof parapet levels reduced. Alterations to fenestration and installation of rooflights at 9 Stray Walk, Harrogate, North Yorkshire HG2 8HU.

Building of 2m matching brick wall to front boundary at Kingsdon House, 40 Oatlands Drive, Harrogate HG2 8JR.

KNARESBOROUGH

Proposed roof extension, single storey rear extension, outbuilding and other alterations at 1 Belmont Terrace, Forest Moor Road, Knaresborough HG5 8JS.

Installation of air conditioning units and extract grilles at 32 and 32B High Street, Knaresborough HG5 0EQ.

Display of onenon illuminated fascia sign, one internally-illuminated projecting box sign and two internal digital screens to front elevation at 32 and 32B High Street, Knaresborough HG5 0EQ.

Installation of a temporary two storey Portakabin building to provide office facilities to the site. This application seeks temporary planning permission for four years – resubmission of 22/02341/FUL at Flaxby Moor Works, Flaxby Moor Farm Track, Flaxby HG5 0XJ.

NIDDERDALE

Variation of Condition 2 (approved plans) of planning permission 20/02500/DVCON to allow for amendments to position of boundary wall and footpath on Stumps Lane site frontage at land comprising field at 420945

459286 Stumps Lane, Darley HG3 2PG.

Agricultural building at High Farm, Brimham Rocks Road, Hartwith HG3 3EP.

Construction of an earth banked slurry lagoon at Ings Farm, Dacre HG3 4EY.

Building of detached garage and store at Spring Cottage, Highfield Farm, Hartwith HG3 3HA.

Variation of condition 12 (to alter the specification of EV charger) of planning permission 18/01749/FUL – Demolition of existing buildings and building of two dwellings, including parking at site of KE Balsdon Butcher, Summerbridge.

Building of single storey rear extension and front canopy at Low Stripe Stables, Stripe Lane, Hartwith HG3 3EY.

Conversion of former holiday cottage to form part of attached dwelling. Installation of package treatment plant. Formation of balcony and alterations to fenestration at Folly Ghyll Mill, Leeming Lane, Thornthwaite HG3 2QU.

30 ground mounted solar panels at Gillbeck Farm, Bewerley HG3 5JF.

RIPON

Remove all Barclays signage, replace the timber panelling where the ATM was housed with a full height display window, and remove the transom bars from adjacent windows forming further smaller display window at 7 Market Place, Ripon HG4 1BP.