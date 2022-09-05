Planning applications received week ending September 2

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Planning applications across the district

HARROGATE

Variation of condition 2 (Approved Drawings) of Planning Permission 20/02490/FUL - Alteration to front step and access into building to provide for a disabled access, the addition of one window and four air conditioning evaporator units and rerendering of the building and replacement of existing front glazed cladding at Temple House, Raglan Street, Harrogate HG1 1LE.

Change of Use from Charity Shop (Use Class E) to Betting Shop (sui generis) at 9 Cambridge Road, Harrogate HG1 1PB.

Demolition of existing garage and garden store and building of two storey side extension. Front - porch extension. Demolition and reconstruction of unsafe boundary wall at Brynings, 13 Christ Church Oval, Harrogate HG1 5AJ.

Prior notification for change of use of offices (Use Class E) to four dwellings (Use Class E) at Simpson House, 11 Windsor Court, Clarence Drive, Harrogate.

Alteration to existing rear outbuilding involving removal of upper gable structure and reforming gable on boundary at 3 York Road, Harrogate HG1 2QA.

Building of greenhouse at 20 Duchy Road, Harrogate HG1 2ER.

Display of one externally illuminated fascia sign to the front elevation of the building and two non-illuminated pole-mounted signs to the front of the property at Arville Works, Prospect Road, Harrogate HG2 7PB.

Retention of prefabricated unit 1315 for a further six years - NY/2022/0165/73 at Harrogate Town Childrens Centre, Wetherby Road, Harrogate HG2 7SG.

Building of single storey rear extension, raised decking and new windows. Involves demolition of rear porch at 14 Harlow Oval, Harrogate HG2 0DS.

Change of use of three visitor bedrooms to resident rooms, creating a 105 bedroom care home inclusive of existing 102 resident rooms at Harcourt Gardens Care Home, 6 Harcourt Road, Harrogate HG1 5NL.

Change of use from offices (use class E) to form two dwellings (use class C3). Ancillary alteration of the rear facade and rear access courtyard at 14-15 Regent Parade, Harrogate HG1 5AW.

Alterations to domestic curtilage, creation of new driveways and building of two garages at Kingsley Farmhouse and The Roost at Kingsley Farm, Kingsley Road, Harrogate HG1 4RF.

Building of single storey lean-to timber shelter and alterations to fenestration at Restharrow, 28 Firs Drive, Harrogate HG2 9HB.

Demolition of sun room, building of single storey and two storey rear extensions and alterations to fenestration at 18 Fulwith Drive, Harrogate HG2 8HW.

Replacement of combination of nine existing sliding sash windows with replica sliding sash in PVC double glazed units to front, side and rear elevations and replacement of half door to side balcony at Flat 3, 4 Hamilton House, Park Avenue, Harrogate HG2 9BQ.

Installation of detached garden studio at 11 Cavendish Avenue, Harrogate HG2 8HX.

Demolish a structurally defective garage to replace this with a purpose built home gym, games room and guest accommodation incidental to the enjoyment of the main dwelling at 1 Queens Road, Harrogate HG2 0HE.

Conversion of workshop to dwelling at 1 Artisan Street, Harrogate HG2 0FJ.

Fell one Apple Tree (T4) within the Harrogate Conservation Area at 11A Otley Road, Harrogate HG2 0DJ.

Tree works within the Harrogate Conservation Area. Felling of two lime trees (T1 and T2). Felling of one Conifer. (T3). Removal of one Holly Bush (T4) at 17 Wheatlands Road, East Harrogate HG2 8PX.

Tree works within the Harrogate Conservation Area. one Hornbeam tree (T1) draw back the overhanging branches towards the house by 2m to the boundary wall. One Lime tree (T2) draw back the overhanging branches towards the house by 2m to the boundary wall at outside 83 and 85 West End Avenue, Harrogate.

The rendering of the building once the Single Storey Rear Extension (confirmed as not requiring consent by Householder Check 17/03307/HPC) and First Floor Extension (approved under reference 21/02113/PDAS) have been completed at Greenways, 39 Hollins Lane, Hampsthwaite HG3 2EG.

KNARESBOROUGH

Felling of one London Plane Tree within the Knaresborough Conservation Area at 3 Abbey Court, Waters Reach, Abbey Road, Knaresborough HG5 8HX.

Tree works within group of trees subject to Tree Preservation Order 01/1959 W5. Felling of four Fraxinus Excelsior (identified on applicant sketchplan as T1, T2, T3 and T4) due to ash dieback at Abbey House, 51 Abbey Road, Knaresborough HG5 8HX.

NIDDERDALE

Concrete above ground slurry store, circular construction with a PVC single ply membrane cover at land at Toms Tops Unclassifed Road U3265, Fellbeck HG3 5EP.

Change of use of former Police Station to dwelling and formation of new vehicular access point at Police Station, King Street, Pateley Bridge HG3 5LE.

Extension to Garage and Conversion to form flexible ancillary space revised scheme at Ivy Cottage, Wilsill HG3 5EB.

RIPON

Change of use of vacant office building (Class E(g)) to 16 residential apartments (Class C3) with external alterations including addition of balconies; alterations to hard/soft landscaping and parking arrangements and other associated works at College Business Park, Athelstan Court, Kearsley Road, Ripon HG4 2RL.

Application to vary condition 2 of listed building consent 21/04622/LB to alter the roof materials to include for Solar Panels to the south elevation and alteration to the internal layout to include WC and store cupboard within extension at Palace Road Lodge, 36 Palace Road, Ripon HG4 1ET.

Building of two storey extension. (Revised Scheme) at 11 Ashbourne Close, Boroughbridge YO51 9JJ.